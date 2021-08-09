Vulcans soccer to host alumni event
The California University men’s and women’s soccer programs will host a Hall of Fame and Alumni Recognition Day, as part of their home-opening doubleheader against Lock Haven on Sept. 4.
The soccer programs are welcoming all alumni to the Phillipsburg Soccer Facility, as the Vulcans will be playing their first home game contests since Nov. 9, 2019 – a span of 665 days. The women’s program will open the season versus the Bald Eagles at 3 p.m. with the men’s team set to also play Lock Haven at 5 p.m.
The Vulcans will be recognizing a pair 2021 Cal U Athletic Hall of Fame selections at the event in longtime head coach Dennis Laskey and prolific forward Amanda Heister-DelGreco.
Miami QB gets sponsor deal
The Florida Panthers have signed a quarterback.
Miami (Florida) quarterback D’Eriq King has become the first college player to sign an endorsement deal with the Panthers, the NHL team announced Monday. King will appear at some Panthers games and events, plus engage with fans on social media and produce digital content.
The deal also calls for King to work with the Panthers to develop a merchandise collection, co-branded art and his exclusive concession menu item.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
“D’Eriq is a superstar both on and off the field,” Panthers chief strategy officer Sam Doerr said.
The Panthers were the first U.S. major pro sports team to develop a plan in which college athletes could align with them as part of the recent rule change allowing them to profit off their name, image and likeness.
Rowe to ABC
Holly Rowe has been promoted to sideline reporter for ABC’s college football Saturday night games.
Rowe, beginning her 26th season covering football at ESPN and ABC, will join Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the network’s top announcing team. ESPN made the announcement Monday.
Rowe will be taking Maria Taylor’s place. Taylor went to NBC last month after her contract with ESPN expired.