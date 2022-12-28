Ten convicted in Ortiz shooting
A Dominican court convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
Ortiz, a Dominican native, was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range while the former Red Sox slugger was at a bar with friends in a well-off neighborhood of Santo Domingo
Two men, including the alleged shooter Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, were each sentenced to 30 years in prison by Santo Domingo’s First Collegiate Court.
Eight others received prison sentences of between 5 and 20 years.
In college football
Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns and threw for 173 yards, and Duke wrapped up an impressive first season under Mike Elko with a 30-13 victory over UCF in the Military Bowl Wednesday.
The Blue Devils (9-4) have won four consecutive bowl games, although this was their first appearance in one since 2018. Jordan Moore ran for a touchdown in the first quarter, and then Duke took control in the second.
UCF (9-5) lost three of its final four games this season. John Rhys Plumlee managed only 28 yards passing in the first half and 182 for the game.
In the NBA
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain.
The 26-year-old Booker has missed six of the last nine games because of hamstring and groin ailments. He tried to return for the team’s Christmas Day game against Denver.
