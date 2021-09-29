Boys soccer
Class A Section 4 co-leader stayed unbeaten in league play with a 2-0 win at Chartiers-Houston Wednesday night.
Jack Billick and Zach Reeds scored the goals, both coming in the second half, as the Rebels improved to 6-0-1 in the section and 7-1-1 overall.
- Bentworth extended its undefeated streak to 10 matches by scoring twice in the second half to defeat pesky California 2-0 in Class A Section 4.
The Bearcats kept pace with Seton LaSalle, improving to to 6-0-1 in the section and 10-1-1 overall. Bentworth hosts Seeton LaSalle Oct. 7. The teams played to a scorless tie on Sept. 17.
Against California, Bentworth broke a scoreless tie in the second half on goals by Ryan Colbert and Jerzy Timlin.
- Alex Tush scored three goals, powering Trinity to a 4-2 victory over Uniontown in a Class 3A Section 3 match at Hiller Field.
Aidan Belcastro had the other goal for Trinity (5-2-2, 6-2-2), which currently holds down fourth place in the section. Both Tush and Belcastro were credited with an assist.
- Goals by Chad Behrendt and Aidan Fausnaught gave Ringgold a hard-fought 2-0 win over Washington in Class 3A Section 3.
Ringgold moved to the .500 mark overall at 5-5, including 4-5 in the section.
Washington drops to 2-6, 2-6.
- Peters Township remained in second place in Class 4A Section 2 by routing visiting Baldwin 7-0 Tuesday night.
The Indians received two goals each from Alex Fielding. Alec Colombari, PJ Somers, Joe Tornari, Matt Milliken and Blake Gabelhart each tallied one goal. Andrew Massucii was the top playmaker with three assists.
Goalkeeper Nico Melograne had the Indians’ fourth shutout of the season.
Girls soccer
Jillian Marvin tallied
- four goals and Brooke Opferman had a goal and two assists to lead Peters Township over host Baldwin 7-0 in Class 4A Section 2 Wednesday night.
Casey Breier and Camryn Klein also scored for the Indians, who moved to 5-1-2 in section and 7-2-2 overall. PT has won four straight.
- Belle Vernon ran its winning streak to four with a 6-0 victory over Elizabeth Forward in a non-section match.
The Leopards are 8-3 overall.
- Farrah Reader scored a goal in the first half and Melayna Morgan tacked on an insurance tally in the second half as Belle Vernon defeated Trinity 2-0 in key Class 3A Section 2 match Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Victoria Rodriguez made 10 saves or the Leopards, who are 5-2 in section.
Trinity slipped to 3-3 in section and 3-4 overall.
- Bentworth and host Charleroi battled to a 2-2 double overtime tie in Class A Section 2.
Tessa Charpentier and Taylor Leonetti had the goals for Bentworth (3-3-1, 55-1). Charleroi is 2-3-1, 2-6-1.
Women’s soccer
In the highest-scoring game in recent program history, California University suffered a 9-4 loss at Pitt-Johnstown on Wednesday in PSAC West action.
The Vulcans fall to 0-6 this season with a 0-5 mark in division play. Cal tallied four goals in a game for the first time since the 2015 season, while the 13 goals are the most since 2003. The Mountain Cats Improve to 3-6 overall and 2-5 in conference play.
Junior Juliana Cruz recorded her second career multi-goal game, scoring a pair of goals on four shots. Lindsie Galbreath had three points with one goal and one assist, and freshman Ashley Venezia scored her first career goal.
In the majors
his was not the kind of punchout Milwaukee reliever Devin Williams wanted: The valuable setup man could miss the entire postseason after breaking his pitching hand when he punched a wall.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said the right-hander likely will require surgery. He said there’s an “outside chance” the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year could be available for the World Series if the Brewers get that far.
The main setup man for All-Star closer Josh Hader, the 27-year-old Williams is 8-2 with a 2.50 ERA in 58 games this season. He has struck out 87 in 54 innings and opponents are batting .186 against him.
Williams hurt himself on the day the Brewers clinched the NL Central crown.
“After our celebration, I went out to have a few drinks,” Williams said Wednesday. “On my way home, I was a little frustrated and upset, and I punched a wall. That’s how it happened.”