Nijenhuis picked for Pa. Classic Team
Fresh from winning his second straight PIAA Class AAA championship title in Hershey Saturday, Canon-McMillan senior Gerrit Nijenhuis was picked to wrestle for the Pennsylvania Team in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic.
The WPIAL takes on Maryland in the 4 p.m. opener, followed by the United States battling Pennsylvania at Pitt’s Fitzgerald Field House Saturday.
Nijenhuis will wrestle John Poznanski of Colonia, N.J., at 182 pounds.
Eli Brinsky (170) of South Fayette and Riley Kemper (Hvy) of Burgettstown will be on the WPIAL team.
Pro sports leagues closing locker rooms
The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis, the leagues announced in a joint statement Monday night.
The leagues said they made the decision “after consultation with infectious disease and public health experts.” The NBA, in a call with teams earlier Monday, stressed that the move is not to ban reporters but to ensure the safety of players and staff in those areas.
The statement, in part, read: “Given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting.”
The changes, which the leagues say are temporary, will begin Tuesday. The NBA said interviews with players would continue in different settings, stressing a gap of 6-to-8 feet between reporters and interview subjects.
Orstein selected for Hall of Fame
Former Washington & Jefferson swimming coach Mike Orstein will be inducted into the Pennsylvania Aquatics Hall of Fame in State College and the 2020 induction class will be recognized this week at the PIAA Championships at Bucknell University.
Over his 30 year career at W&J, Orstein became the school’s winningest coach with a record of 487-219-3 and was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Coach of the Year 15 times. His other accomplishments included producing eight national champions, 17 All-Americans, 36 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championship qualifiers and 251 PAC champions.
NFLPA extends labor contract voting
The NFL players’ union extended the deadline by two days for its members to vote on a new labor agreement with the league.
Ballots from some 2,500 members now are due at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The NFL Players Association gave no reason for the extension, though reaching so many players to meet the previous deadline of one week certainly can present logistical problems.
College baseball
Washington & Jefferson had its offense come alive as the Presidents defeated St. Scholastica 10-3 in Auburndale, Fla., Monday afternoon.
The Presidents had a season-high 13 hits and matched their highest run total for the season.
Peter Kalinski led W&J at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI.
Winning pitcher Henry Litman allowed one run on four hits over seven innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.
College softball
Washington & Jefferson split two games Monday in Florida, lolsing 12-6 to Wittenberg before posting a 4-2 win over Wheaton (Mass.).
