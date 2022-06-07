Pony baseball

Washington Hyundai rolled to a 17-7 win over Marthinsen & Salvitti in a Founders League Pony game Monday night.

Zach Schrader was the winning pitcher and had a huge day at the plate with three triples. Caleb Patton and Noah Patton each contributed a double.

Avari Chandler’s double was the lone extra-base hit for Marthinsen & Salvitti.

In the majors

Cal Quantrill stayed unbeaten at home, Owen Miller drove in two runs and the Cleveland Guardians got back to .500 with a 6-3 win over the Texas Rangers in the first game of a rain-delayed doubleheader Tuesday.

Quantrill (3-3) delivered his fourth straight quality start, allowing three runs in seven innings. The right-hander is 7-0 in 20 career starts at Progressive Field. He’s the only AL pitcher to make at least 15 home starts and not lose over the past two seasons.

  • Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to make his season debut against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Strasburg has been sidelined for most of the past two seasons. He underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer and has not pitched since June 1, 2021.

