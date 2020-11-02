Card sells for more than $1.4 million
A Honus Wagner rookie baseball card has sold for more than $1.4 million.
The price was a record for the rare T-206 card of the Pittsburgh Pirates great, the highlight of the weekend Goldin Auctions October Legends Auction.
Also fetching a record price was the basketball rookie card of Michel Jordan, which sold for $124,230. Other notable sales included a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card that sold for $584,250 and a 1958 Pele card that went for $295,200, a record for a soccer card.
Several items from Cal Ripken Jr.’s personal collection netted $1.2 million, with the money going to the family foundation. The jersey the Hall of Famer wore for the final game of his record 2,632 consecutive-game streak sold for $184,500.
The auction netted more than $16 million.
SEC fines Florida coach
Florida football coach Dan Mullen did more to inflame than extinguish a tense situation against Missouri, drawing a public reprimand and a hefty fine.
The Southeastern Conference docked Mullen $25,000 on Monday for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against the Tigers on Saturday night.
The league also issued half-game suspensions for Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey. Each of them will sit out the first half of Missouri’s next game, against No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 14.
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell, both ejected from the game for fighting, will be suspended for the first half against the Bulldogs next week in Jacksonville. NCAA fighting rules mandate an automatic half-game suspension for the ensuing game.
Missouri linebacker Tre Williams was ejected for a flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct foul.
“There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game.”
The melee started when Missouri’s Trajan Jeffcoat delivered a high, late hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask on the final play of the first half. The Hail Mary pass fell incomplete, and Trask landed hard on his back. His linemen came to his defense. So did Mullen, who screamed at officials and the opposing sideline.
Mullen charged across the field and had to be pulled away from the fracas several times.
Dean, Drysdale are
Frick Award candidates
The late Hall of Fame pitchers Dizzy Dean and Don Drysdale are candidates for the Hall’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting, along with Fox’s Joe Buck, ESPN’s Dan Shulman and NBC’s Al Michaels.
Dave Campbell, Ernesto Jerez and Buddy Blattner also are finalists, the Hall said Monday.
The winner will be announced on Dec. 9 and will be honored next July 24 ahead of the Hall of Fame inductions, along with 2020 Frick winner Ken Harrelson. The 2020 ceremonies were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s Frick Award is for national voices, part of a three-year rotation that includes broadcasting beginnings (autumn 2021) and major league markets (autumn 2022).
Broadcasters must have at least 10 continuous years of major league broadcast service with a team, network or combination.