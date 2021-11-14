In college wrestling
Jaden Datz and Brayden Roscosky earned individual titles to lead the Washington & Jefferson College wrestling team to a runner-up finish at the annual W&J Invitational Saturday.
The Presidents finished with 134.5 points to place second amongst the 17 competing teams at a deep W&J Invitational.
Datz, the reigning PAC Wrestler of the Week, secured the individual title at 174 pounds. After receiving a bye to open the tournament, Datz recorded a pin (6:04) of Hiram’s Jimmy Thomas. Datz then added a 13-7 win over Gettysburg’s Mason Canonico and a 6-4 victory against Ross Abrams of Jamestown Community College to advance to the title bout. Datz edged John Penfold of Lake Erie by a 3-2 score to secure the championship at 174.
Roscosky continued his stellar start to his collegiate career by taking the title at 184 pounds. The reigning PAC Rookie of the Week opened his day with a 5-2 victory over Jack McCusker of Washington & Lee. Roscosky then used back-to-back pins to advance to the title bout. The freshman made quick work of Paxton Wertz with a pin in 2:05. He then pinned Aidan Gassel of Case Western Reserve in 5:24. In the title match, Roscosky edged Brylan Clouse of Lake Erie by a 3-1 margin.
In college volleyball
Closing out the regular season, California University dropped a 3-0 contest (25-18, 25-23, 25-19) against Gannon at the Hammermill Center on Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West play.
With the loss, the Vulcans volleyball team closes the regular season with a 14-11 overall record and a 9-7 mark in conference play. Meanwhile, the Lady Knights finish the regular season with the most overall wins in the PSAC behind a 26-5 record and capture the top seed in the upcoming league tournament with a 13-3 mark in divisional action.
Race car driver dies
Bob Bondurant, a former champion race car driver who opened a high-performance driving school in 1968 and taught numerous A-list actors for their movie roles, has died. He was 88.
According to his family and the Bondurant Racing School website, Bondurant died Friday in the Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley. No cause of death was released.
Bondurant taught stunt driving, competition driving, police pursuit driving, evasive driving for chauffeurs and bodyguards, plus other skills, according to the website. His school has had over 500,000 graduates, it said.
Among the celebrities Bondurant instructed in road course driving for their movie roles were Paul Newman, Tom Cruise, Clint Eastwood, James Garner, Nicolas Cage, Robert Wagner, Tim Allen and Christian Bale, according to the website.
Born in Evanston, Illinois, Bondurant and his family moved to California when he was 2.
He raced motorcycles on dirt tracks as a teenager before switching to cars in 1958 and racing for the Shelby American, Ferrari and Eagle teams.
Bondurant won 30 of 32 races in Corvettes from 1961-63, and he won the GT class at Le Mans in 1964, co-driving with fellow American Dan Gurney.
Badly injured in a 1967 crash at the racetrack in Watkins Glen, New York, Bondurant drafted an idea for a high-performance driving school while recuperating.
He opened the school in early 1968 at California’s Orange County International Raceway, then moved it to Ontario, California, and later Sonoma, north of San Francisco.
Bondurant relocated the driving school to Phoenix following the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake in California.
He was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2003.