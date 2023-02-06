Wild Things sign shortstop
The Washington Wild Things announced Monday the signing of veteran shortstop Nick Gotta to a contract for the 2023 Frontier League season.
Gotta comes to Washington after two seasons in the independent American Association with the Sioux Falls Canaries and is set for his sixth season independent ball.
In 2022, Gotta batted .251 with eight doubles, two home runs and 16 RBI. He also walked more times (50) than he struck out (49). Primarily a middle infielder, Gotta made only five errors.
“Getting Nick done is a big signing for us. With the departure of Nick Ward, we had a big hole to fill in the middle of our defense and his athletic ability and veteran presence should help solidify that need,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “At the plate, Nick has the ability to hit at the top of the order. His baserunning, and ability to get on base, will provide a much-needed boost in our run production.”
In the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl.
Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since sustaining a high ankle sprain during a win over the Chargers on Nov. 20.
- Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green retired on Monday after 12 seasons in the NFL.
The 34-year-old spent a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Arizona Cardinals for the last two seasons of his career.
Selected by the Bengals with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2011 draft out of Georgia, Green was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven seasons, topping 1,000 yards receiving six times.
- Tom Brady will not go immediately from the playing field to the broadcast booth.
Brady told Colin Cowherd during Monday’s episode of “The Herd” on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion – who retired last week after a 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers – signed a 10-year deal with Fox last May to become the network’s top analyst when he decided to quit playing for good.
In college basketball
Purdue’s unquestioned grip on No. 1 in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll is gone after a weekend loss. That didn’t stop the Boilermakers from remaining at the top anyway.
The Boilermakers earned 38 of 62 first-place votes in the poll released Monday to remain at No. 1 for a third straight week and seventh time this season. Purdue was the unanimous choice last week, the first for any team this season, before falling at Indiana over the weekend for only its second loss.
The Boilermakers (22-2) have a leading candidate for national player of the year in Zach Edey and KenPom’s No. 1-ranked offense. But they got down big, committed 16 turnovers and allowed the Hoosiers – up to No. 18 this week – to shoot nearly 53% in a 79-74 loss Saturday.
The loss meant Houston collected 22 first-place votes as it rose one spot to No. 2, followed by No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Arizona in each claiming one.
- Norchad Omier had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Miller added 16 points and No. 19 Miami had little trouble on the way to a 81-59 win over Duke on Monday night.
Wooga Poplar scored 14 and Isaiah Wong scored 11 for Miami (10-4 ACC, 19-5). The Hurricanes led by as many as 26 and improved to 13-0 at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.