Boys soccer
- Bentworth received goals from three different players and defeated Beth-Center 3-0 in Class A Section 4, giving Bearcats head coach Gary Amos his 150th career victory.
The win pulled Bentworth (6-6, 7-7) back to the .500 mark.
Jaxon Selvoski, Jerzy Timlin and Julian Hays scored the goals for the Bearcats.
Beth-Center is 4-6 in section and 4-7 overall.
Eben McIntyre scored seven goals, Sam Iacovangelo had seven assists and Charleroi got back on the winning track by routing Brownsville 14-1 in Class 2A Section 3.
Charleroi (11-1, 13-1) bounced back from its only loss of the season Saturday at Mt. Pleasant and dominated Brownsville (1-11, 1-12) from the start. Arlo McIntyre scored two goals, Dom Yocolano tallied a pair, and Mikey Rodriguez, Ty Patterson and Iacovangelo each had one score. Jake Caruso assisted on three goals.
- Charles Mrlack III scored four goals, powering Monessen to a 10-1 victory over California in Class A Section 4 contest.
Monessen (3-7, 3-7) also received three goals from Che Hill, two from Morgan Madison and one from James Thomas. All 10 Monessen goals were scored by seniors.
Jack Sacco started in goal for the Greyhounds and played the first half (4 saves) before giving way to Alex Merritt (4 aves) in the second half.
- Thomas Jefferson was a 3-1 winner over host Belle Vernon in Class 3A Section 3.
The win tightens the race at the top of the section as Belle Vernon is 10-2, Trinity is 9-2 and TJ improves to 9-3. Trinity plays a section contest this evening at Ringgold.
- Mason Le scored two goals, helping Canon-McMillan earn an important 3-0 win over Bethel Park on Tuesday night in Class 4A Section 2.
Joey Fonagy had the other tally for the Big Macs (6-3-1, 6-3-1), who play Thursday at section leader Peters Township.
Kaiden Reamer was the goalkeeper for C-M.
WVU to play in South Dakota event
Four teams that finished last season in the Associated Press Top 25 make up half the field for a three-day college basketball tournament Thanksgiving week in South Dakota’s largest city.
The event will be held Nov. 25-27 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, organizers of the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic announced Wednesday.
The field includes: Dayton, which was No. 3 in the final poll; Creighton, No. 7; Ohio State, No. 19; and West Virginia, No. 24.
The eight teams have combined for 70 Sweet Sixteen appearances and 20 trips to the Final Four.
First-round games include: West Virginia vs. Texas A&M; Ohio State vs. Memphis; Creighton vs. Utah; and Dayton vs. Wichita State.
Members of team traveling parties will be tested regularly for COVID-19 once they arrive in Sioux Falls, and all will remain in a controlled environment.
Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, senior vice president of quality at Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health, is a member of the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group.
“We aim to provide the blueprint for safely returning to competition for college sports as we navigate COVID-19’s presence in our lives,” Cauwels said. “We want student-athletes to be able to play the sports they love, but we want them and everyone else around them to be in a safe environment.”
New Orleans Super Bowl pushed back to 2025
The next Super Bowl in New Orleans has been pushed back from 2024 to 2025 in order to avoid a conflict with the city’s traditional Mardi Gras celebrations, the NFL announced Wednesday.
The NFL said the change was approved by all 32 clubs during a virtual league meeting.
New Orleans was initially named the 2024 host city in 2018, but the NFL’s decision to lengthen the regular season schedule from 16 to 17 games in 2023 created a conflict in 2024 with Mardi Gras, which annually draws millions to the city for parades and balls during a several-week Carnival season that ends on “Fat Tuesday.”
