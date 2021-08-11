In the NBA
The Chicago Bulls finalized a sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs for high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday.
DeRozan agreed last week to a three-year, $85 million contract. Chicago sent veteran forwards Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu, a protected first-round draft pick and two second-round draft picks to the Spurs.
A four-time All-Star, DeRozan tweeted an animated video set to the Bulls’ intro song “SIRIUS” by the Alan Parsons Project. It shows a pack of bulls running through the streets of Chicago, past landmarks such as the Art Institute, L tracks, the Chicago Theatre marquee and the Michael Jordan statue at the United Center.
DeRozan has averaged more than 20 points in each of the past eight seasons with Toronto and San Antonio. He scored 21.6 per game last year and shot just under 50%. But San Antonio missed the playoffs for a second straight season after an NBA-record 22 straight appearances.
DeRozan, 32, figures to form a high-scoring trio with Olympian Zach LaVine and two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, with newcomer Lonzo Ball leading a revamped backcourt following a sign-and-trade from New Orleans.
PSAC sets policies
The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s Board of Directors has announced its return to competition policies and procedures for the fall semester.
The policies, largely adopted from NCAA recommendations, includes frequent COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated student-athletes and coaches beginning no later than a week prior to competition with outside teams.
“While we are pleased that we are able to return to competition we must remain vigilant in protecting the health of our student-athletes”, explains PSAC commissioner Steve Murray. “These policies and procedures will help us through the fall season.”
In addition to a minimum of one PCR or three times a week antigen testing for unvaccinated athletes and coaches, the policies include the management of postponement of contests and uncompleted seasons.
“We have had policies in place since 2008 regarding postponed or canceled contests due to medical emergencies,” adds Murray. “Forfeiting contests is not an option.”
Fan attendance policies and masking of athletes, coaches and spectators will be campus-level decisions.