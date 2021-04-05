Softball
Waynesburg got three, three-run home runs in an 18-2, three-inning victory over Brownsville in a Class 3A Section 3 game Friday.
Erin Fitch, Brooke Coss and Lily Rush each smashed three-run home runs for the Raiders (1-0, 1-1). Meghan Braun went three innings for the win.
- Aubry Krivak hit a two-run homer and Julia Jastrzebski pitched a complete game as Burgettstown won at Chartiers-Houston, 6-3, in Class 2A Section 1.
Krivak’s homer in the third inning put Burgettstown (1-0, 1-3) ahead for good at 3-1. Madisyn Monaghan had a key two-run single in the sixth.
Chartiers-Houston (0-1, 1-1) outhit Burgettstown 12-6 but stranded 11 baserunners. Bella Hess went 4-for-4 with a double and Maddie Smith doubled for the Bucs.
- Pitcher Emma Holeran outdueled Madi Blaker in Carmichaels’ 5-1 victory over Mapletown in a non-section game.
Holeran struck out nine and walked one for the Mikes (2-2). Blaker struck out 10 and walked one for the Maples (0-1).
Mia Ranieri had two singles for Carmichaels, which took advantage of eight Mapletown errors. Macee Cree had two doubles for the Maples.
College baseball
Washington & Jefferson completed the four-game sweep of Geneva with a doubleheader sweep, 9-5 and 9-0, Monday. W&J has won 16 straight to open the season, which matches the school record for consecutive wins.
W&J is 12-0 in the PAC and 16-0 overall.
UNC hires Davis
North Carolina didn’t have to look far to find the successor to Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams or someone with a connection to the storied men’s basketball program.
The school turned to former Tar Heels player and assistant coach Hubert Davis as head coach Monday, the promotion coming four days after Williams’ retirement.
The 50-year-old Davis played under Dean Smith before a long NBA career, and he also spent the past nine seasons working under Williams.
In the majors
Danny Duffy pitched six innings of two-hit ball to beat a longtime nemesis and Whit Merrifield drove in all of Kansas City’s runs with a homer and sacrifice fly, leading the Royals over the Cleveland Indians 3-0 Monday.
- Steven Matz struck out nine in his Toronto debut, Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers and the Blue Jays won 6-2 before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic.
The Rangers announced a sellout crowd of 38,283 for their 50th home opener in Texas.
Nelson Cruz hit a grand slam after a near miss and added a solo homer and a double, Matt Shoemaker held Detroit hitless into the fifth inning and the Minnesota Twins rolled past the Tigers, 15-6.