Guentzel’s recovery on schedule
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel’s recovery from shoulder surgery is on schedule, opening the door for him to play at some point should the NHL return this season.
General manager Jim Rutherford said Wednesday that Guentzel has not endured any setbacks since undergoing surgery on Dec. 31 for the shoulder he injured while awkwardly slamming into the end boards shortly after scoring his 20th goal of the season against Ottawa on Dec. 30.
The initial timetable for Guentzel’s potential return was 4 to 6 months. Rutherford indicated the 25-year-old Guentzel is near the front end of the timetable.
“If you take the shortest (recovery) period, that would be the end of April and if it’s six months it’s June,” Rutherford said. “But I would expect that knowing Jake Guentzel that he’s going to be ready, and his rehab is going well. And he’s at the point now where he’s one of the guys who’s returned home and will continue to rehab on his own.
The NHL’s season remains on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s possible that Guentzel – who wouldn’t have been ready for the start of the playoffs under the normal schedule – could be available immediately if play doesn’t resume for another month or so.
Guentzel was in the middle of his finest season at the time of the injury. His 20 goals led the Penguins.
NHL postpones draft
The National Hockey League has postponed its scouting combine, awards ceremony and draft that were scheduled for June. It did not provide new dates for the events.
With the NHL season on pause since March 12, the postponement of these events did not come as a surprise. The league is still working on scenarios of what hockey would look like if it is able to resume this season.
