Women’s soccer
After trailing at halftime, California scored three unanswered goals in the second half to capture their first victory, 3-1 over Seton Hill,Saturday in PSAC West play.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, California rallied as Cora Wilkins netted her first goal at the 69:04-mark on a free kick to tie the score. Five minutes later, Lindsie Galbreath gave the Vulcans a 2-1 lead when she took a pass from Claire Mercurio and was able to flick it over the goalkeeper’s head. At the 82:36-mark, Cal sealed the victory when Mercurio recorded her first goal.
Men’s soccer
Westminster grabbed a lead in the first five minutes and went on to defeat Washington & Jefferson, 2-1, Saturday at Alexandre Stadium.
After falling behind, the Presidents were able to tie the score at 1-1 going into halftime. Sophomore Parker Byas deflected the ball into the right corner of the net after a Michael Komaniak corner kick in the 36th minute.
Boys soccer
Peters Township routed Bethel Park 5-0 Saturday in Class 4A Section.
Nick Magee led the way for the Indians (8-1, 10-1) by scoring two goals. Andrew Massucci, Austin Marmol and Joe Tornari each tallied one goal.
- Trinity blanked Laurel Highlands 2-0 to remain in the middle of the playoff race in Class 3A Section 3A Section 3.
The Hillers are 6-2-2 in section (7-2-2 overall) and tied for third place, a half-game out of second.
Owen Baker and Andy Palm scored the goals for Trinity and goalkeeper Connor Bull was tremendous, making 15 saves.
- Daniel Sassak scored three goals as Belle Vernon cruised to a 7-0 victory over Ringgold in Class 3A Section 3.
Sassak tied Belle Vernon’s career goal-scoring record of 89, which was set by Markello Apodiakos, and has 19 for the season.
Dylan Rathway scored two goals, and Trevor Kovatch and Daniel Gordon each added a goal.
- Kristopher Weston scored two goals, including one in the pivotal second half, as California defeated Beth-Center 3-1 in Class A Section 4.
The scored was tied 1-1 at halftime but Weston and Evan Robinson scored in the second half to help California improve to 2-6 in section and 2-8 overall. Robinson’s goal came off a direct kick.
Goalkeeper Jack Sacco made seven saves for California.
The goal for Beth-Center (0-7, 0-10) was scored by Dylan Knizner.
- Eben McIntyre scored five more goals Saturday, leading Charleroi to an 8-1 rout of visiting Yough in Class 2A Section 3.
Ty Peterson, Jake Chambers and Arlo McIntyre had the other goals for section-leading Charleroi (9-0, 9-1).
Field hockey
A fourth-quarter hat trick by Hailey Wachowiak helped Washington & Jefferson to a 5-0 victory over Elmira in an Empire 8 Conference match Saturday.
Madeline Hubbard set the tone with an unassisted goal in the fifth minute of play. The goal was her first of the season.
Girls soccer
Canon-McMillan received goals from three different players and rolled over Chartiers Valley 4-0 in a non-section match Saturday.
Sarah Powell scored two goals to lead the Big Macs. Emma Herriott had an unassisted goal and Katey Foley tallied the other goal.
- South Side Beaver scored four goals off corner kicks, including two by Emily Bailey in the first half, to edge Chartiers-Houston 4-3 in a non-section match.
Kayla Brose had two goals and Ashley Horvath one for the Bucs (8-3).