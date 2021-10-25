PT girls finish 2nd at PIAA team golf
Sparked by Delaney Kern, who shot a 1-under-par 71, the Peters Township girls golf team finished in second place at the PIAA Class 3A Team Championships held Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
The Indians, who finished with a team score of 22-over 238, were two shots behind champion Downingtown East in the six-team final.
Kern’s round included four birdies, coming on Nos. 2, 3, 17 and 18. Allison Poon shot 4-over 76. She birdied Nos. 2 and 13. The other Indians golfer who scored among PT’s 5 players was Brooke Vowcheck, who shot 91.
Fox Chapel placed third with a 241 score.
In the majors
As Oliver Marmol transitioned into a coaching career with the St. Louis Cardinals, it became clear that he had the potential to become a big league manager one day.
That day has arrived – a little earlier than expected.
The 35-year-old Marmol was promoted from bench coach to the majors’ youngest manager Monday, taking over the Cardinals almost two weeks after Mike Shildt was fired in a surprise move by one of baseball’s most stable franchises.
- Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is investing in the Seattle Mariners in a way he never has before. He’ll be part of the ownership group.
The Mariners announced Monday that their most famous former player has also become the first one to purchase a stake in the ballclub. The purchase had been years in the making.
In the NFL
The Green Bay Packers have demonstrated all season they can win games when they’re not even close to full strength.
Now they’re about to face a challenge unlike anything they’ve encountered all year.
The Packers (6-1) will put their six-game winning streak at stake Thursday night at the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals (7-0). And they could be making that trip without 2020 All-Pro receiver Davante Adams or defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
Green Bay placed Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon not long after coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Barry had tested positive.
- The New York Jets will try to turn around their season without Zach Wilson for a few games. The rookie quarterback has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined two to four weeks.
To help fill in for Wilson, the Jets acquired veteran Joe Flacco from Philadelphia for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.
In college football
Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells on Monday, two days after the Red Raiders couldn’t hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State.
The Red Raiders (2-3 Big 12, 5-3) didn’t win consecutive conference games under Wells, who came from Utah State to replace Kliff Kingsbury. Texas Tech was 13-17 overall and 7-16 in conference under Wells.