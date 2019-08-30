Wild Things rained out
The Wild Things’ game Friday night at Gateway was postponed because of rain. It has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader today beginning at 4:35 p.m. It is the final series of the season for Washington.
Cal’s Denny retires
One of the longest tenured swimming coaches in the PSAC, Ed Denny will be retiring Monday after 18 seasons as the head swimming coach at California University.
Denny has been with the Cal swimming program since its initial season of 2002-03 and has been an assistant coach and head coach in collegiate swimming for more than three decades. He will continue his career in aquatics as Coordinator of Competitive Aquatics and Track at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center in Morgantown, W.Va.
“I’m forever grateful to Cal U for giving me the opportunity 18 years ago to be the first-ever women’s swimming coach in program history,” said Denny. “During those years, I have had the distinct pleasure to work with some outstanding student-athletes and colleagues. I hope that the student-athletes I have worked with have enjoyed the journey that we have been able to share together as much as I did.”
April Gitzen will become head coach of the Vulcans. Gitzen competed for the Vulcans under Denny from 2006-09.
In the NFL
The Panthers have placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve, and cut running back Cameron Artis-Payne and quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
Carolina made the decision Friday to lose Gano for the season after he struggled to make it back from an injury to his plant leg that kept him out of all four preseason games. The 32-year-old Gano has been the team’s kicker since 2012 and missed just three field-goal attempts over the past two seasons.
Undrafted rookie Joey Slye, who was 7 of 8 on field-goal attempts in the preseason – including 3 of 3 from beyond 50 yards – will handle kicking duties for Carolina.
- David Andrews’ uncertain status led the New England Patriots to fill a potentially sudden need at center by acquiring Russell Bodine in a trade with the Buffalo Bills.
The Patriots sent Buffalo a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, the Bills announced.
Bodine is a fifth-year player who might have to replace Andrews, who was hospitalized last weekend because of blood clots in his lung.
Wheatcroft at even parWashington native Steve Wheatcroft shot even-par 72 and sits at tied for 64th in the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National Golf Club Friday in Newburgh, Ind.
Warrant issued for Lakers’ Cousins
Alabama police have issued an arrest warrant for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge for harassing communications.
The Mobile municipal court website indicates a warrant was issued for harassing communications, but does not list other details.
TMZ released an audio recording Tuesday in which it says Cousins threatens to shoot Christy West, the mother of their 7-year-old child.
Lakers spokeswoman Alison Bogli said Thursday the team had no comment beyond a statement issued Tuesday.
The Lakers say they “take this claim seriously” and are gathering information and looking into the allegations.
Army edges Rice
Kelvin Hopkins Jr. hit Kell Walker with a 17-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, and Army held off Rice 14-7 on Friday night at Michie Stadium.
The Black Knights have won 14 straight games at home and 10 straight overall, the second longest active winning streak in college football, behind only national champion Clemson.
A false start on third down pushed the ball back to a third-and-8 at the 17 before Hopkins found Walker all alone on the left side near the goal line with 3:58 left in the game.
