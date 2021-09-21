Boys soccer
Aidan Belcastro scored a pair of goals and Trinity received key contributions from two freshman in a 3-0 victory over visiting Washington in a Class 3A Section 3 match Tuesday night.
Belcastro opned the scoring in the first half, then freshman Andy Palm scored his first varsity goal, the unassisted variety, to give the Hillers (3-2-1, 4-2-1) a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Belcastro tacked on a second tally in the second half and that was enough offense for the Hillers. Freshman goalkeeper Ryan Torboli posted his second career shutout.
Washington is 1-5 in section and overall.
- Rocco Deluca scored two goals, one in each half, to power McGuffey to a 2-0 victory over visiting Yough in Class 2A Section 3.
Goalkeeper Brandon Burt made four saves for the Highlanders (3-1-1, 5-1-1).
Yough is 3-2 in section.
- Julian Hays and Jerzy Timlin each scored two goals as Bentworth knocked off Charleroi 4-3 in overtime in a non-section game.
The winning goal came off a penalty kick.
Goalkeeper Landon Urcho made eight saves for Bentworth (6-1-1).
In the majors
Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece and the Detroit Tigers stalled the Chicago White Sox’s drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday.
The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games.
Reyes had four of Detroit’s 16 hits. Daz Cameron reached base four times and scored two runs for the Tigers, who have won the first two games of the three-game series.
- Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded triple off left fielder Andrew Benintendi’s glove in the first inning, leading Cal Quantrill and Cleveland Indians over the Kansas City Royals, 4-1.
Ernie Clement homered as the second-place Indians kept Chicago’s magic number for clinching the AL Central at two. Cleveland hosts the White Sox in a five-game series beginning Thursday.
In boxing
Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant traded blows at their news conference Tuesday to promote their upcoming super middleweight title unification bout, and the exchange left Plant with a cut under his right eye.
The two champions scrapped after trading verbal barbs during the ceremonial faceoff before the news conference began in the garden of the Beverly Hilton. Apparently in response to a comment from Plant about Álvarez’s mother, the Mexican superstar knocked Plant backward with a two-handed shove.
Plant stepped forward and threw a left hook at Álvarez, who dodged it and threw an open left hand to Plant’s face. The blow struck Plant’s sunglasses, which jammed into his cheek and caused the cut.
The fighters’ camps eventually separated them, but Plant was left dabbing at the blood on his cheek. He eventually put on his sunglasses for a frosty, combative news conference in which Plant repeatedly called out Álvarez for his doping violations in 2018.
Álvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) will risk his WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles against Plant (21-0, 12 KOs), the unbeaten IBF champion, when they meet Nov. 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
In the NFL
Denver Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb needs surgery to remove bone spurs from his left ankle just four months after undergoing a similar surgery on his right ankle.
Chubb said in a video posted on the team’s website Tuesday that with the Broncos (2-0) in the midst of a resurgence, he’s going to work hard to get back this season.
Chubb left Denver’s 23-13 win at Jacksonville in the first half Sunday after feeling a stabbing pain in his left ankle while trying to get to Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.