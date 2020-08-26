Pacers fire coach
Nate McMillan won dozens of regular-season games despite the Indiana Pacers’ continual injuries.
The playoff losses cost him his job: On Wednesday, two days after enduring a second straight first-round sweep, president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard fired McMillan.
The decision was a surprise, given Pritchard’s Aug. 12 announcement that McMillan had been given a one-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.
N.C. State-Va. Tech postponed 2 weeks
North Carolina State’s season-opening football game at Virginia Tech was postponed for two weeks Wednesday because of a cluster of COVID-19 cases among Wolfpack athletes.
The delay comes two days after N.C. State paused all athletic activities. The school didn’t specify which programs were impacted when it announced a cluster of 27 positive cases tied to athletics. Spokesman Fred Demarest tweeted Monday there had been 22 positives among athletes, coaches and staff in the most recent round of 693 tests.
In golf
Phil Mickelson chose to make his PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National this week so he could avoid a two-week break right in the middle of his preparations for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
If he was going to show up, Mickelson thought, he might as well win.
He closed with a 5-under 66 Wednesday to reach 22 under, leaving him three shots clear of Tim Petrovic. The wire-to-wire victory made Mickelson the 20th player to win on the 50-and-over-tour in his debut.
