W&J women win
Alenna McDaniel scored 16 points and led 12 Washington & Jefferson players in the scoring column as the Presidents defeated Franciscan 84-55 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Thursday in Steubenville, Ohio.
The win keeps W&J (4-0, 7-3) in first place in the conference.
The Presidents started slowly, trailing 8-7 late in the first quarter, but scored the final five points of the period to take the lead for good. W&J then outscored Franciscan (0-4, 0-10) by a 53-30 margain over the next two quarters.
Sarah Berardelli and Adalynn Cherry each contributed nine points for W&J and Meghan Dryburgh grabbed 10 rebounds.
In the NFL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially severed ties with Antonio Brown, terminating the contract of the mercurial receiver who claimed he was fired in the middle of a game for not playing through an ankle injury.
The Bucs announced the move Thursday, one day after Brown broke his silence on a bizarre exit from last Sunday’s victory over the New York Jets.
Brown, who has a long history of troubled behavior on and off the field, said he left the field after he was cut for refusing to re-enter the game because of his ankle.
“While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report leading up to last Sunday’s game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play,” the Bucs said in a statement.
- The Chicago Bears placed quarterback Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list, likely sidelining him for the finale and ending his rookie season.
In the NHL
The scheduled game Thursday night between Anaheim and the Detroit Red Wings was postponed to Sunday because of COVID-19-related issues affecting the Ducks.
Anaheim placed center Sam Carrick, goaltender John Gibson, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and right wing Vinni Lettieri in COVID-19 protocols.
In the NBA
The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead.
Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list – something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months.
In women’s basketball
Diamond Miller scored a season-high 24 points, Ashley Owusu added 20, and No. 10 Maryland never trailed Thursday as it routed Penn State 106-78.
The Terrapins (2-1, 11-4) bounced back from Sunday’s 70-63 overtime loss at Indiana and won their 31st consecutive home game.
Makenna Marisa, the Big Ten’s No. 3 scorer entering the night at 21.1 points per game, scored 24 of her 29 points in the second half for Penn State (1-2, 7-6).
USA hockey tabs Young
Pittsburgh Penguins director of player development Scott Young has been named an assistant coach of the 2022 U.S. Men’s Olympic Hockey Team.
Young will serve as an assistant on head coach David Quinn’s staff.