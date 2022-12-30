Trinity’s Banco makes all-state team
Trinity High School’s talented senior two-way lineman Ty Banco was selected Class 4A first team all-state by the Pennsylvania Football Writers Association.
The group announced its Class 4A, 5A and 6A all-state teams Friday. Banco was the lone local players selected to the teams.
Earlier this month, Banco earned his second Observer-Reporter Terrific 22 selection. A dominant blocker and strong defensive player, Banco was one of six finalists for the Fralic Award, which is given to the WPIAL’s best lineman.
A multi-sport standout, Banco placed fourth Friday in the heavyweight division at the Powerade Christmas Wrestling Tournament.
In college football
Tyler Buchner accounted for five touchdowns to help offset two interceptions returned for TDs, and No. 19 Notre Dame beat 20th-ranked South Carolina 45-38 in a wild Gator Bowl on Friday.
The highest-scoring game in Gator Bowl history was filled with big plays and memorable moments. But Buchner delivered the knockout blow when he found tight end Mitchell Evans wide open for a 16-yard touchdown with 1:38 remaining.
Buchner threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 61 yards and two scores.
But his three interceptions nearly proved too much to overcome.
O’Donnell Fortune returned one of them 100 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
- Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Octavian Smith, Chad Ryland kicked three field goals and Maryland outlasted No. 25 North Carolina State 16-12 to win the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Tagovailoa finished 19 of 37 for 221 yards with two interceptions. Roman Hemby ran for 65 yards rushing on 24 carries for Maryland (8-5), which won its second straight bowl game.
- CJ Harris hit Tyler Foster on a 10-yard touchdown pass in overtime, lifting Ohio to a 30-27 win over Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl.
The Cowboys (7-6) labored offensively after the teams combined for three touchdowns in the first quarter. Andrew Peasley sparked Wyoming’s offense, orchestrating a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by Jordan Vaughn’s 5-yard TD run with 2:08 left in regulation.
The Bobcats (10-4) had time to answer, and Nathanial Vakos kicked a tying 46-yard field goal with 4 seconds left.
Wyoming’s John Hoyland opened overtime with a 29-yard field goal, but Foster pulled down the winning catch over a defender in the back of the end zone.
- Quarterback Tanner Mordecai announced on social media that he is transferring from SMU to Wisconsin.
Mordecai tweeted the news two weeks after playing in SMU’s 24-23 New Mexico Bowl loss to BYU.
In the NHL
Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators’ 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
In the NFL
Arizona will use its fourth starting quarterback in four games after David Blough was named the starter Friday for the Cardinals’ game Sunday at Atlanta.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go with Blough over Trace McSorley, who started a 19-16 loss to Tampa Bay on Christmas Day.
In the NHL
Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and 13 rebounds and the Washington Wizards routed the short-handed Orlando Magic 119-100 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.
Kyle Kuzma added 23 points and Rui Hachimura had 16 points and seven rebounds. The Wizards played without star guard Bradley Beal for the second straight game because of a strained hamstring.
