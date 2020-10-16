Boys soccer
Peters Township clinched the Class 4A Section 2 title by defeating Canon-McMillan 4-1 Thursday night.
PT is 9-1-1 in section and 10-1-1 overall.
Andrew Massucci led the way by scoring two goals, and Austin Marmol and Luke Holmes each added a goal.
Goalkeeper Derek Liguori made six saves.
Girls soccer
Bentworth blanked host Beth-Center 3-0 Friday afternoon by getting goals from three different players.
Mallory Schreiber, Cassidy Sicchitano and Taylor Leonetti had the goals for Bearcats.
In golf
Xander Schauffele began his second round by missing a 4-foot birdie putt. That was hardly a sign of what was to follow Friday in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.
Schauffele made putts as short as 3 feet and as long as 35 feet. He chipped in from 20 feet. He seemingly couldn’t miss during a two-hour stretch when he made seven birdies over eight holes, including six in a row, for a career-best 29 on the back nine.
His momentum slowed with the pace of play, and he settled an 8-under 64 for a three-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton.
