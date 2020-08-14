Pitt transfer QB is eligible
Pitt redshirt freshman quarterback Joey Yellen, who joined the Panthers in January following his transfer from Arizona State, has been granted immediate eligibility from the NCAA.
As a freshman at Arizona State, Yellen played in one contest, preserving a redshirt. His lone appearance was a Nov. 9 starting assignment against USC. Yellen completed 28 of 44 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions in a 31-26 loss.
In the NBA
Doug McDermott scored 23 points and the Indiana Pacers beat Miami 109-92 on Friday in a game delayed for several minutes late in the third quarter when Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was carted off the court.
Jones was attempting to get around a screen when he collided with 6-11 Indiana center Goga Bitadze and fell to the floor. Jones was fitted for a neck brace and carted off the floor.
n Stanley Johnson scored 19 of his season-high 23 points in the second half, and the Toronto Raptors closed out their regular season with a 117-109 victory over the slipping Denver Nuggets.
n The Chicago Bulls fired coach Jim Boylen as the new front office begins its remake of a team that missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. The Bulls finished 22-43 this season.
World record set in men’s 5,000 meters
Some of the world’s top track and field athletes showed at Monaco on Friday what their sport has missed in the biggest international meeting so far of the outdoor season. Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda was the standout star of the first full Diamond League meet winning the 5,000 meters in 12 minutes, 35.36 seconds to break the world record set in 2004.
Serena suffers stunning upset
Entering Friday, Serena Williams had played 967 tour-level singles matches as a professional, with just four losses against opponents ranked outside the top 100 – and none in eight years.
Well, it’s time to add to that list: Williams was beaten by No. 116 Shelby Rogers 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the Top Seed Open quarterfinals in Lexington, Ky.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.