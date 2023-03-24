Things re-sign Roa
The Washington Wild Things have re-signed the club’s all-time RBI and home runs leader for the 2023 season: fan-favorite outfielder Hector Roa. The 2023 season will be Roa’s seventh in Washington overall and sixth in the Frontier League.
Roa’s 63 home runs are the most in franchise history, as his first home run of the 2022 season allowed him to pass Frontier League Hall of Famer Jacob Dempsey’s mark of 57 career homers in a Wild Things’ uniform. He’s batted in 315 runs in his career, which is the most in franchise history as well. The Paterson, New Jersey, native passed that mark in the final week of the 2021 regular season. In terms of other career statistics with the club, Roa is nine doubles behind Hall of Famer Chris Sidick, who doubled 89 times between 2005-2011. He’s 133 hits off the franchise record (Sidick, 635).
In 2022, Roa slashed .265/.303/.377 with 90 hits, 20 of which were doubles (fourth most on the team). His 90 hits were fifth best on the team, as were his 55 RBI.
In 2021, Roa played in at least 93 games for the fourth-consecutive Frontier League campaign and slashed .296/.331/.467 with 100 hits, 14 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs. He drove in 59 and had a career-high 15 stolen bases.
In high school softball
Behind a 13-hit attack, the West Greene Pioneers disposed of Holy Child (N.Y.) 12-1 in a five-inning game at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, giving West Greene head coach Billy Simms his 250th victory.
West Greene raised its record to 2-1 on the season. Payton Gilbert was the winning pitcher, striking out 11 with no walks. Gilbert had a big day at the plate as well. She went 3 for 4, with 2 doubles, an inside-the-park home run, 2 runs scored, and 4 RBI. Lexi Six and Kendra Tharp each scored 2 runs, and Tharp and Ali Goodwin had 2 hits each for West Greene.
