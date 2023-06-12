Swope hired at Maryland
Former Washington Wild Things outfielder Matt Swope was hired Monday as the head baseball coach at the University of Maryland.
Swope played one season (2005) for the Wild Things and had a .309 batting average. He had a 28-game hitting streak that remains the franchise record.
“This is truly a dream come true, to be named the head baseball coach at the University of Maryland,” Swope said in a release. “Growing up just down the road from College Park, then playing for the Terps, returning to join the staff, and now being able to lead the Terps is something that means the world to me.”
Earlier Monday, it was reported that former head coach Rob Vaughn was leaving Maryland to take the same position at Alabama.
Swope had been Maryland’s associate head coach.
In the NFL
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey had a misdemeanor assault charge against him dropped in Texas after he completed a pretrial diversion program.
According to Harris County Court documents, Winfrey’s case was dismissed June 9. The 22-year-old Winfrey had been arrested in April after he allegedly became violent in an argument with a woman he was dating.
Winfrey has had a turbulent tenure with Cleveland since the Browns drafted him in the fourth round in 2022. He was disciplined by the team last season on at least two occasions.
In baseball
Jacob deGrom had reconstructive surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow Monday, and Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said the procedure went well.
The typical recovery time after the operation, commonly known as Tommy John surgery, is at least 12-14 months.
in college softball
Just days after leading Oklahoma’s softball team to its third straight national title, pitcher Jordy Bahl announced Monday on social media that she is transferring and heading back to her home state of Nebraska.
Bahl is from Papillion, a suburb of Omaha. She said in the post that she’s homesick and wants to help grow the sport in a state she feels is overlooked at all levels of softball.
Bahl was a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American this season and a Top 10 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. She finished this season with a 22-1 record and an 0.90 ERA. In 2022, she was NFCA Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American. In her two years at Oklahoma, she won two national titles and finished with a 44-2 record.
She pitched 24 2/3 scoreless innings at this year’s Women’s College World Series and was named its Most Outstanding Player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.