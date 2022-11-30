In the NFL
Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his NFL career when his Los Angeles Rams host Seattle on Sunday.
Donald has a high ankle sprain from the Rams’ loss at Kansas City last Sunday, and Los Angeles coach Sean McVay ruled him out Wednesday.
Donald sprained his ankle in the first quarter against the Chiefs. He won’t need surgery, but his ironman streak will end at 86 consecutive games since the finale of the 2017 regular season.
- Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury.
Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surgery.
- Longtime NFL quarterback John Hadl, who starred for his hometown Kansas Jayhawks before embarking on a professional career that included six Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro nod, died Wednesday. He was 82.
The university, where Hadl returned after his playing days as a coach and fundraiser, announced his death in a statement, citing his family. No cause was given.
Hadl was chosen 10th overall by the Detroit Lions in 1962 in the NFL draft and 24th overall by the San Diego Chargers in the AFL draft, where he chose to pursue his career. Hadl would spend 11 seasons with the Chargers, taking them to three AFL title games before finishing his career with the Packers, Rams and Oilers.
In college football
UAB has hired former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as its next head coach on the eve of his high school team’s state championship game.
The 50-year-old Dilfer won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 during a 14-year NFL career. He’s making a big leap to the college ranks after leading Lipscomb Academy in Nashville to three state title games in four seasons as head coach.
- Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.
Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location.
- Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.
Gainesville police said the 19-year-old Kitna shared the images via a social media platform. Kitna was booked in the Alachua County Jail.
In the NHL
The Los Angeles Kings put goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday, a surprising move for a player once considered the successor in net to two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick.
Petersen, 28, went on waivers the day after allowing four goals on 16 shots in relief of Quick during a 9-8 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.
