Girls soccer
Sarah Heisinger scored two goals, and Isabelle Guna and Maddie Schweiger each had a goal and an assist, as Peters Township avenaged its only loss of the season and defeated Upper St Clair 6-1 Saturday in Class 4A Section 2.
Brooke Opferman and Bliss Plummer also scored goals for PT (9-1-1, 9-1-1) with Abby Neupaver and Riley Lopus contributing assists. The section champion Indians have won four in a row.
- Anna Hertzler scored two goals to power South Fayette to a 2-1 victory over Montour in Class 3A Section 4.
South Fayette (6-6, 6-7) has clinched a playoff berth.
Penguins sign defenseman
The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms with defenseman Cody Ceci on a one-year contract.
The contract carries a value of $1.25 million.
“Cody is a two-way defenseman who plays with size and a speed game that fits our system well,” said Rutherford. “He brings both regular season and playoff experience, and can be utilized on the penalty kill.”
Ceci, 26, spent the 2019-20 season with Toronto, playing in 56 games and totaling eight points (1G-7A) and was a plus-7. The 6-2, 210-pound Ceci has played 496 career NHL games, split between Toronto and the Ottawa Senators.
In golf
In his 10th season, in his 233rd tournament, Jason Kokrak can finally call himself a PGA Tour winner.
Kokrak earned every bit of it Sunday in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas. He matched the best round of the tournament with an 8-under 64 to overcome a three-shot deficit at the start and win a duel on the back nine with Xander Schauffele.
The timing couldn’t be better. The CJ Cup moved from South Korea this year to Shadow Creek because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
