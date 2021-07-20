Pirates sign 2nd-round pick
The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed second-round draft pick Anthony Solometo.
The Pirates gave the 18-year-old left-handed pitcher a $2.8 million signing bonus on Tuesday, nearly $1 million above the $1.99 million slot value for the 37th overall pick.
The signing came two days after Pittsburgh agreed to terms with top overall pick, catcher Henry Davis. Davis signed for $1.9 million under the slot value for the first overall pick, freeing up money for the Pirates to use in lower rounds of the draft.
Solometo went 4-0 with one save, a 0.21 ERA, 64 strikeouts and just five walks in 32.2 innings as a senior at Bishop Eustace Preparatory School in Pennsauken, New Jersey.
“Once my name was on the paper, a switch flipped and I’m just ready to get to work and benefit this program as much as possible as soon as possible,” Solometo said.
Solometo is the ninth Pirates’ draft pick to sign with the team.
Pettitte’s son signs with Jeter’s Marlins
Left-hander Jared Pettitte, son of three-time All-Star lefty Andy Pettitte, agreed to terms with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.
Marlins CEO Derek Jeter and Andy Pettitte were New York Yankees teammates for 15 seasons.
The younger Pettitte pitched for Dallas Baptist University this year and had a 5.81 ERA in 13 games. He helped lead his Houston high school team – coached by former major leaguer Lance Berkman – to a state title in 2016, when he had a 12-1 record and a 1.20 ERA.
Jets’ assistant in bike crash
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in California in a “horrific” crash over the weekend.
Knapp was struck Saturday in the city of San Ramon, in the San Francisco Bay Area. The 58-year-old longtime NFL assistant was hospitalized and was in critical condition Tuesday, Lt. Tami Williams of the San Ramon Police Department said.
The accident happened at close to 3 p.m. and the driver involved is cooperating with the investigation, Williams said in a statement.
A preliminary investigation showed drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, she added.
The nature of Knapp’s injuries was not immediately known, and Williams said in an email she couldn’t release any other details.
Knapp, who lives in the neighboring city of Danville, was hired by the Jets in January as part of new coach Robert Saleh’s staff, serving as the pass game specialist. Among Knapp’s primary roles is to help develop quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick.
“Greg is such an amazing individual, it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family,” Saleh said in a statement released by the team Tuesday. “Greg’s fun nature, kind disposition and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here.
“I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident.”