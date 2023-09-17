Hamlin takes checkered flag at Bristol
Denny Hamlin earned his third win of the year and 51st of his career Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Hamlin has won the prestigious short track night race three times.
has won three Daytona 500s and most of NASCAR's crown jewel races, but he has never won a Cup title in 18 years with Joe Gibbs Racing. He signed an extension this month and was among the strongest cars in the first round of the playoffs.
He is third behind William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports and Gibbs teammate Martin Truex Jr. with the points reset for NASCAR's second round.
Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick were both eliminated from title contention as both NASCAR champions failed to advance out of the first round. Logano became the first reigning champion eliminated in the first round when he crashed early in the third stage and finished 34th.
Two world records fall
Sweden's Armand Duplantis and Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay set world records Sunday at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore.
Duplantis leaped 20 feet, 5 1/4 inches to set the mark in the men's pole vault.
Earlier in the day, Tsegay broke the record in the women's 5,000-meters run after finishing in 14:00.21 to smash the previous mark by five seconds.
Girls soccer
Bella Carroto had a natural hat-trick in Charleroi's 9-1 victory over Yough Saturday morning at Cougar Mountain.
Carroto scored the first three goals before McKenna DeUnger netted his first of three. Carroto scored Charleroi's fifth goal and DeUnger scored the final two of the first half.
Taylor Ramsdell and Aryanna Chiplaskey also
High school football
Kole Olszewski threw four touchdown passes and Bishop Canevin's defense shut down Burgettstown in a 35-0 victory on Saturday in Black Hills Conference play.
Olszewski was 14 of 19 for 311 yards. His favorite target was Az'Jaun Marshall, who caught five passes for 141 yards, including two for scores.
Jayden Lindsey and Tyjer Clayton also pulled in touchdown receptions from Olszewski. The Crusaders improved to 1-0 in the conference and 3-0 overall, while the Blue Devils dropped to 0-1 and 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.