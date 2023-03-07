In auto racing
With Chase Elliott expected to miss about six weeks with a broken left leg, Hendrick Motorsports will turn to Josh Berry and sports car racer Jordan Taylor to fill in.
Hendrick provided a timetable for Elliott’s recovery, saying Berry will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet on ovals and Taylor will make his Cup Series debut on the road course at Circuit of the Americas.
Elliott fractured his tibia snowboarding in Colorado last week and underwent a three-hour surgery.
In the NFL
Prime Video will give an early Christmas gift to football fans for the coming season: Amazon announced Tuesday that the Black Friday game Nov. 24 will be available for fans to stream for free.
The 2023 season will mark the first time the league has scheduled a game for the day after Thanksgiving. The teams for the 3 p.m. Eastern game will be announced later.
n Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn said he was in the “right place at the exact right time” to help save a man from a burning car.
Osborn was riding in an Uber on an expressway around 2:30 a.m. Monday in Austin, Texas, when the vehicle came upon a wrecked car. Austin police said Tuesday that the car ran into a pole and caught fire. Police said the driver “had already been removed from the vehicle” by the time officers arrived.
College baseball
Waynebsurg lost to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 7-3, Tuesday in Auburndale, Fla.
Waynesburg (1-4) fell behind 3-0 before scoring its first run, when Alec Engelmore’s double scored Bryce Bedilion, who had singled. Bedilion later had an RBI groundout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.