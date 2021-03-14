Women’s lacrosse
Washington & Jefferson opened its season with a 23-2 victory over Waynesburg on Saturday afternoon.
Nine different players scored goals for the Presidents.
W&J raced out to an early lead with nine goals in the game’s first ten minutes. The Presidents led 15-2 at halftime and scored all eight goals in the second half.
Sarah Labovitz and Sofia Jenkins each had a team-high six points. Labovitz recorded three goals, three assists and three draw controls. Jenkins had four goals, two assists and a team-high eight draw controls.
Women’s soccer
Washington & Jefferson lost 2-1 at Westminster in the season opener Saturday.
Westminster built a 2-0 advantage with a pair of second- half goals before junior McKenna Lewis scored on a penalty kick in the 89th minute for W&J.
- Grove City scored three times in the second half to beat Waynesburg 3-0 in a PAC match Saturday.
Men’s lacrosse
Washington & Jefferson opened its season Saturday with an 18-2 loss to Grove City.
The Presidents scored a pair of third-quarter goals from Pat Brunner and Grant Allison.
College softball
Freshman pitcher Jordan Hinz improved her record to 3-0 and Olivia Dewick had two hits and two RBI to lead Washington & Jefferson to a 3-1 win over Chatham in the PAC Saturday. The Cougars won the second game 6-0 for a doubleheader split.
- California used a pair of four-run innings in the second game to split a PSAC West doubleheader at IUP on Saturday, dropping a 6-5 contest in the opener and winning 14-5 in the second.
Cal’s Paige Wilson went 6-for-8 with two doubles, one homer and seven RBI. She tied the opener with a two-out solo homer in the top of the seventh.
Wilson was 3-for-4 with three RBI in the second game. Charity Henderson was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and four RBI, and freshman designated player Shayna Postler went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer with three runs.
Men’s soccer
Washington & Jefferson had three goals off the bench as the Presidents won their season opener Saturday at Westminster, 4-2.
W&J extended its winning streak against PAC opponents to 10 games.
Westminster tied it at 2-2 before Jake Klonowski put W&J ahead for good in the 70th minute and gave the Presidents an insurance goal in the 74th minute.
- Grove City scored two goals in the second half to beat Waynesburg 2-0 in a PAC match.
College baseball
California scored multiple runs in five innings, including seven in the eighth, for a 17-5 win over Clarion in non-conference play Saturday at Wild Things Park.
Anthony Venezia went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs while batting leadoff for the first time. Jacob McCaskey had a pair of hits, including a grand slam, and finished with a career-high five RBI.
Winning pitcher Nick Riggle allowed two runs, two hits and one walk in seven innings. Riggle has won his six consecutive decisions.
- First baseman Adam Moore hit a pair of home runs and drove in six runs as Washington & Jefferson swept a PAC doubleheader from Bethany, 10-4 and 5-1, Saturday.
Winning pitcher Tyler Horvat three seven innings in the second game, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out nine and did not issue a walk.
- Waynesburg had good pitching but couldn’t generate enough offense and was swept in a PAC doubleheader by Grove City, 4-2 and 3-1, Saturday in the PAC.
Waynesburg relief pitchers threw 8 1/3 innings and gave up just one unearned run on four hits.
Ex-champ Hagler dies
Marvin Hagler, the middleweight boxing great whose title reign and career ended with a split-decision loss to “Sugar” Ray Leonard in 1987, died Saturday. He was 66.
Hagler was 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts from 1973 to 1987. He was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to his loss to Leonard at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on April 6, 1987.
In the NFL
Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones has agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers and won’t be exploring free agency.
Drew Rosenhaus, Jones’ agent, confirmed that his client had agreed on a four-year deal worth $48 million that includes a $13 million signing bonus.