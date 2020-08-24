In the NHL
The Colorado Avalanche could be without two important players for the rest of their second-round series against the Dallas Stars.
Coach Jared Bednar on Monday said goaltender Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Erik Johnson are out indefinitely with injuries. Grubauer appeared to pull something three minutes into the second period of Game 1 Saturday night and needed assistance to get off the ice, while Johnson left later after a collision with Dallas forward Blake Comeau.
Grubauer had emerged as the Avalanche’s top option in net with a 1.87 goals-against average and .922 save percentage since the NHL resumed.
In golf
Just about the only poor shot Phil Mickelson hit in his PGA Tour Champions debut was a wayward iron off the tee.
He still turned it into a birdie.
It was one of five straight on the back nine Monday for the five-time major champion, who decided to make his over-50 debut this week.
Mickelson finished with 11 birdies and shot a 10-under 61 to take a one-shot lead over David McKenzie.
K.J. Choi, making his second start on the PGA Tour Champions, was joined in a group at 7 under by Rocco Mediate, Rod Pampling and Tim Petrovic.
