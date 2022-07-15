In basketball
A lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner at her drug possession trial in Russia on Friday gave the court a U.S. doctor’s letter recommending she use medical cannabis to treat pain.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and standout for the Phoenix Mercury, was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of transporting drugs.
In court last week, Griner pleaded guilty and acknowledged possessing the canisters but said she had no criminal intent and said they were in her luggage because she packed hastily in her return to Russia to play for the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team during the WNBA’s offseason.
In Russia’s judicial system, admitting guilt doesn’t automatically end a trial. Since that plea, her court sessions have focused on in-person and written testimony to her good character and athletic prowess.
In the NFL
Four-time Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito has retired after a turbulent 15-year NFL career.
Incognito announced the decision Friday at the headquarters of the Las Vegas Raiders. The 39-year-old played his final three seasons with the Raiders. He also had two stints with the Buffalo Bills and spent time with the Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Rams.
While an outstanding lineman, Incognito pushed the boundaries of fair play and was fined numerous times for what was considered inappropriate play. He also was suspended by the Dolphins for misconduct against a teammate and some opponents alleged he made racial slurs.
Tour de France
Former world champion Mads Pedersen produced a powerful burst of speed in a three-man sprint to claim his first stage win at the Tour de France on Friday.
The one-day classic specialist attacked from a group of six riders with 12 kilometers left to drop three rivals on the road leading to Saint-Etienne. He perfectly timed his final move about 250 meters from the finish to leave his opponents in his wake.
Fred Wright of Britain was second and Hugo Houle of Canada third.
Pedersen was crowned world champion in 2019. He also won Gent-Wevelgem two years ago but had never tasted victory in a Grand Tour.
In soccer
The U.S. women’s national team will play Canada in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship for a spot in the 2024 Olympics.
The United States beat Costa Rica 3-0 in the semifinals Thursday night on goals from Emily Sonnett, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez. Canada downed Jamaica 3-0 in the late game to earn the other spot Monday night in the championship.
The four teams had already qualified for the region’s berths at the 2023 Women’s World Cup as the top finishers in the group stage. The winner of the W Championship additionally earns one of the region’s spots in the Olympics.
The U.S. team extended its shutout streak in World Cup or Olympic qualifying matches to 32 games.
In tennis
Roger Federer dropped out of the ATP rankings entirely for the first time in a quarter-century, while Novak Djokovic slid four spots to No. 7 after winning Wimbledon for the seventh time.
Federer had appeared in the singles rankings every week since he made his debut at age 16 in September 1997, tied for 803rd, and held the record for most time at No. 1 until Djokovic broke it.