WVU signs 2
West Virginia has signed Old Dominion guard Malik Curry as a graduate transfer, coach Bob Huggins announced Sunday.
The 6-foot-1 Curry led the Monarchs in scoring last season at 15.7 points per game and was named to the all-Conference USA second team. He also had a team-high 37 steals and 71 assists in 20 games and shot 45.6% from the floor.
On Saturday, West Virginia announced that Florida International forward Dimon Carrigan signed with the Mountaineers as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-9 Carrigan averaged 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and had a team-leading 60 blocked shots.
Both players will have one year of eligibility remaining.
It’s been a busy offseason already for the Mountaineers’ roster. Guard Jordan McCabe and forward Emmitt Matthews announced their plans to transfer last month. Guards Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Miles McBride have announced they will enter the NBA draft process and leave open the option of returning to school.
West Virginia lost to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to finish the season 19-10.
In high school baseball
South Fayette needed only five innings to take a 16-2 win from Central Valley Saturday in a non section game.
Chase Krewson and Jake Dunay drove in three runs apiece and Noah Scheel had two RBI for the 6-0 Lions. Scheel struck out seven in four innings.
Central Valley fell to 2-4.
In high school softball
Maddie Griffin struck out 16 and tossed a no hitter as Ligonier Valley shut down Belle Vernon 3-0 Satuurday in a nonsection game.
Griffin walked four batters and Ligonier Valley (4-0) scored two in the first and one in the fifth.
Losing pitcher Talkia Ross struck out six and did not allow an earned run. BV (3-3) had three errors.
In high school lacrosse
Gabby Tom had 4 goals and three assists to help Peters Township to a 15-6 victory over Butler.
Abby Neupaver scored twice and had three assists and Cassidy King, Sarah Rubican and Elena Trafficante each chipped in two goals.
Becca Allison and Evelyn Vissari each scored two goals.
In college baseball
California University split a doubleheader split against Mercyhurst on Saturday afternoon at Wild Things Park in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West action, winning 9-6 in Game 1 before dropping a 4-2 contest in Game 2.
With the split, the Vulcans record stands at 16-8 this season with a 7-5 record in conference action. The Vulcans captured their first four-game series split against the Lakers this weekend since the 2014 campaign. Meanwhile, Mercyhurst moves to 15-9 overall with a 6-6 mark in league play.
In Game 1, junior Zach Rohaley of Canon-McMillan earned the victory to improve to 2-2 this spring. He surrendered five runs (all earned) on six hits and one walk over 5.0 innings (73 pitches). Teammate Patrick Gumto wracked up four strikeouts and yielded one run (earned) in 2.0 innings of relief.
In Game 2, freshman Jackson Miller was saddled with the loss while making his second career start. He allowed three runs (all earned) on seven hits and four walks in 5.2 innings (83 pitches).
- The Washington & Jefferson College baseball team hit five home runs in a doubleheader sweep of Waynesburg on Saturday at Ross Memorial Park.
The Presidents, ranked No. 17 in the nation, move to 18-0 on the season and 14-0 in Presidents’ Athletic Conference play. Waynesburg falls to 4-10 overall, 2-9 in the PAC.
W&J eclipsed its 2019 single-season win streak record of 16 games with an 11-1 game one win and took game two 21-4.
In Game 1, the Presidents scored in each of the game’s first four innings to open up an 8-0 lead.
Adam Moore singled in Adam Morris in the first inning. Jason Gregovits had an RBI single in the second. Nate Rush and Evan Sante each belted two-run triples in the third. Morris launched a solo home run in the fourth.
In Game 2, W&J opened the bottom of the first inning of game two with a single, single, single, walk, two-run double by Michael Zito and a three-run home run by Sante.
The Presidents ended up scoring eight runs in the home half of the first as Peter Kalinski singled home Jameson Campbell and W&J added an unearned run.
In college golf
Freshman Tyler Kipp fired the lowest score in the second round to finish in a tie for third overall, as California University placed sixth in the team standings at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday.
The Vulcans posted a 36-over 320 in the second round to close the tournament in sixth place at 59-over 627 (307-320). IUP recorded the lowest score of the event on Saturday at 13-over 297 to capture the league title by four strokes with a 33-over 601 (304-297). The Crimson Hawks have now won four of the last five conference championships. Mercyhurst finished second at the event with a 37-over 605 (300-305) and Shepherd placed third in the team standings at 52-over 620 (315-305).
- Emily Figliolia and Madison Butler each competed at the Grove City College Spring Invitational on Saturday. The annual event was contested at Grove City Country Club.
Figliolia carded a round of 97 to finish in 11th place out of 33 competing golfers. Butler shot a round of 119 to place 28th.
In college track
The Washington & Jefferson College men’s and women’s track and field teams established over 30 season bests as the Presidents competed at Thiel on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams finished sixth among nine Presidents’ Athletic Conference institutions at Thiel.
Bre Trusler of California won the 400 for the third-straight meet as she clocked in at 1:00.37.
Savannach Sevacko finished second in the long jump at 4.95 meters (16-3) and was third in the triple jump (9.71 meters; 31-10.25).
Jadyn Hartner of Fort Cherry was second in the triple jump at 9.82 meters (32-2.75) and was fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:09.06).
Faith Remich took third in the 1500 at 5:13.06. Remich also finished sixth in the 800 at 2:33.36.
In the men’s competition, Aden Dressler raced to a runner-up showing with a personal-best in the 1500 at 4:12.43. Clay Yeager took third in the 1500 with a PR of 4:15.52.
Paul Collier took second in the 10K with a mark of 35:47.28.
Ian Baughman established personal bests in the 400 hurdles (57.25) and 110 hurdles (16.07) to finished second and third, respectively.
Declan Fricko was the runner up in the high jump with a leap of 1.78 meters (5-10). Fricko finished third in the triple jump at 11.38 meters (37-4).
In college voleyball
Third-seeded Grove City College and No. 5 Washington & Jefferson College secured spots in Tuesday’s semifinal round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Volleyball Championship Tournament Saturday.
Number five W&J (7-5), winners of five of its last six, scored a five-set win over No. 4 Bethany College (5-5) Saturday afternoon at Hummel Field House in Bethany, W.Va.
Late Friday night Franciscan University notified the conference of its intention to withdraw from the PAC Women’s Volleyball Championship Tournament due to institutional coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.
As a result, Saturday’s quarterfinal match between No. 6 Franciscan (3-6) and No. 3 Grove City (6-4) was canceled and No. 3 Grove City will automatically advance to the championship tournament semifinals.