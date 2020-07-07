Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic post
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized after backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend.
“My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community,” Jackson said in a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that.”
The team issued the following statement: “We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts. Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization. We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect. We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn, and grow.”
In the NBA
The Denver Nuggets have promoted Calvin Booth to general manager.
Booth, 44, is in his third season with the Nuggets after being hired as assistant GM in 2017. He succeeds Arturas Karnisovas, who left Denver in April to become the Chicago Bulls’ top decision-maker.
Booth played at Penn State, where he was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 1998.
In baseball
- The Kansas City Royals say right-hander Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Boston Red Sox manager Roenicke said Tuesday that starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and prospect Bobby Dalbec have both tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Cleveland Indians are keeping outfielder Franmil Reyes away from training camp after they spotted him on social media attending a weekend holiday party without wearing a mask.
