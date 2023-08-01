Pitt picked 6th in ACC poll
Defending champion Clemson was picked to win its eighth Atlantic Coast Conference football title in the past nine years in a preseason vote released Tuesday.
The Tigers received 103 first-place votes and 2,370 points overall from the panel of 176 media members who took part. They finished in front of Florida State, which got 67 first-place votes and 2,304 points. Because the ACC abandoned its Atlantic and Coastal divisions this season, the top two finishers will meet in the championship game next December.
North Carolina, which received five first-place votes, was picked third and North Carolina State, with one vote for first, was selected fourth.
Miami was picked fifth with Duke and Pitt, the only other team to win the ACC championship during Clemson’s run, tied for sixth.
Louisville was selected eighth followed by Wake Forest, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Virginia.
In the NFL
There will be a quarterback debut in the Hall of Fame game, just not that one.
While Aaron Rodgers waits to play his first game with the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns will sit starter Deshaun Watson in Thursday night’s exhibition so they can get a longer look at some backup QBs.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that third-stringer Kellen Mond, who signed with Cleveland at the end of training camp last season, will start the NFL’s first preseason game and that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also get some extended time.
Jets coach Robert Saleh had previously announced that the 39-year-old Rodgers, who recently restructured his contract, wouldn’t play and reiterated that backup Zach Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick who has struggled as a pro, will start against the Browns.
- Nathaniel Hackett isn’t expecting a phone call from an apologetic Sean Payton any time soon.
The New York Jets offensive coordinator was disappointed by disparaging comments made by the Denver coach last week in which he called Hackett’s 15-game stint with the Broncos last season ”one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”
Hackett, hired by the Jets during the offseason, said Payton – without ever mentioning him by name – broke an unwritten code among coaches with his public criticism.
“Before we get started, I just want to say something real quick,” Hackett said Tuesday to open his first news conference of training camp. “Obviously, last week has been a very unique week, I think, for this organization. And, I’ve been involved in this business my whole life, 43 years. And as a coach, as a coach’s kid, we live in a glass house. We know that. We all live in different rooms. We’ve all got a key for it.
“And it’s one of those things that there’s a code, there’s a way things are done in that house. And, you know, this past week, it’s frustrating and it sucks, but we’re all susceptible to it.”
In the NHL
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been awarded $3.475 million through arbitration on a contract for next season.
The ruling was handed down Tuesday after Swayman and the team had a hearing Sunday. The Bruins chose a one-year contract instead of two.
Swayman, 24, is again expected to share duties in net with reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Linus Ullmark. The two shared the William Jennings Trophy this past season for leading the NHL in goals-against average, as the Bruins set league records for wins and points.
