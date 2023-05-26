W&J’s Anderson competes at NCAAs
Washington & Jefferson freshman Claire Anderson completed her impressive debut season with the Presidents Thursday evening by competing in the 2023 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
The three-day championship event is being held at the Polisseni Track & Field Complex at St. John Fisher University in New York.
Anderson concluded her season by logging a time of 4:50.52 in the prelims of the 1,500 meters.
Cardinals cut Hopkins
The DeAndre Hopkins era is over for the Arizona Cardinals, who are on the hook for quite an expensive breakup.
The Cardinals released the three-time All-Pro wide receiver in a salary cap move Friday after they failed to find a trading partner in the offseason.
Arizona made the move three seasons after acquiring Hopkins in a blockbuster trade with Houston and eventually signing him to a $54.5 million contract extension through 2024. The soon-to-be 31-year-old Hopkins would have counted close to $31 million against the cap this season.
In baseball
Hunter Greene threw six hitless innings and the Cincinnati Reds came within six outs of the first no-hitter of the season in a 9-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
Greene (1-4) matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in picking up his first win in 11 starts this season.
There have been 17 no-hitters by Cincinnati, the most recent coming in 2021. The Cubs got their only two hits in the eighth against Eduardo Salazar.
In golf
The Senior PGA Championship wasn’t Stewart Cink’s first choice for his first tournament after turning 50.
The potential prize would be a lot more than a consolation.
Cink shot a second consecutive 4-under 68 and trailed Padraig Harrington by four shots after the second round of the Senior PGA on Friday at the new Texas headquarters of the PGA of America.
Harrington followed his opening 64 with a bogey-free 68 and was at 12-under 132. Japan’s Katsumasa Miyamoto was three behind Harrington in his Senior PGA debut after a 69.
Steve Stricker, who won the first senior major of the season two weeks ago at the Regions Tradition, shot 67 and was at 7 under.
- Harris English quipped to his caddie that no one is beating him at Colonial’s par-3 eighth hole, which is true after he followed his birdie in the opening round with a hole-in-one Friday. There is only one player ahead of him on the overall leaderboard.
PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall maintained the solo lead through 36 holes at 12-under 128 for a three-stroke lead. After opening with an 8-under 62, Hall had four consecutive birdies midway through his second-round 66.
