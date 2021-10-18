WPIAL football finals set in 5 classes
The WPIAL has set sites and start times for five of its six championship football games.
It was announced Monday that the Class 2A and Class A title games will be played as part of a doubleheader Friday, Nov. 26 at Heinz Field. The Class A game will start 2 p.m. followed by the Class 2A contest at 5 p.m. Neither game will be televised.
On Saturday, Nov. 27, the Class 3A, 4A and 5A championships will be played at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., all at Heinz Field. All three will be televised live by WPCW.
The Class 6A championship game will be played a week earlier, Nov. 20, at a high school yet to be determined. That game also will be televised by WPCW.
In the NHL
The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.
The league on Monday announced the suspension without pay and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
The league also announced that an investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Anna, could not be substantiated.
The league did determine that Kane violated the COVID-19 protocols. A person familiar with the investigation said the league was looking into allegations that Kane submitted a fake vaccination card.
Using a fake vaccination card is illegal in both the United States and Canada, as well as against NHL rules.
PIAA golf
Carmichaels High School sophomore Liam Lohr finished in a tie for 52nd place Monday in the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Lohr shot 17-over-par 88. He birdied the 430-yard No. 1 hole.
Lohr’s score was 16 shots behind champion Josh James of Union City. The WPIAL’s top finishers were Quaker Valley’s Jackson Bould and Avonworth’s Kai Carlson, each shooting 3-over 74 to finish in a three-way tie for second place.
Girls soccer
Ashlyn Basinger continued her big scoring output by knocking home six goals and assisting on another as Waynesburg defeated Monessen 7-0 in a non-section match Monday afternoon.
The only other Waynesburg goal was scored by Brenna Benke, who also had an assist. Kaley Rohanna had two assists for the Raiders, who improved to 6-8 overall. Monessen is 5-11.
- Alyssa Clutter scored the match’s only goal and keeper Ruby Morgan made sure it was enough as Trinity blanked North Hills 1-0 in a nonsection match at Hiller Field.
The win moved Trinity’s record to 11-4-2. North Hills slipped to 2-14.
Field hockey
Riley Wollerton and Fiona Kortyna each scored two goals as Pine-Richland defeated Peters Township 4-0 Monday.
Pitt-Miami time set
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Pitt’s Oct. 30 football game against Miami (Fla.) at Heinz Field will kick off at noon and be televised by ACC Network.
Vitale has cancer
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time this year.
The Basketball Hall of Fame announcer said he has undergone tests that show he has lymphoma.
Vitale announced in August that he underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. He was declared cancer-free at the time.
Vitale said doctors told him the lymphoma diagnosis is unrelated.