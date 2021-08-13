Ward works OT to grab Indy pole
Pato O’Ward kept everyone waiting Friday – even after qualifying ended.
After another few moments, the stewards made it official – the 22-year-old Mexican in championship contention earned his third pole of the season and fourth overall.
Just seconds after Will Power thought he’d be taken the No. 1 spot after besting Romain Grosjean, O’Ward crossed the yard of bricks in 1 minute, 10.7147 seconds to pass Power for Saturday’s race. Power went 1:10.7214.
“I wanted to make sure this was a turning point,” O’Ward said. “We’ve had a very tough last three races and we need to get back to victory lane. A lot can happen, but we’re on the right track.”
It was a dramatic start to what could be a wild, wooly three-race weekend. Grosjean, the Swiss-born French driver, appeared headed toward a second straight pole on Indy’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.
Instead, Power knocked Grosjean out of the top spot then O’Ward followed suit and the stewards denied an appeal from Team Penske.
“On the first lap, I was up and he started slowing and warming his tires and I had to back up. That’s what it was about,” Power said. “It wasn’t blatant but yeah, it’s fine. The top four or five cars are all on the same tenth, so its anyone’s race.”
The incredible finish wasn’t the only big surprise.
Twenty-year-old rookie Christian Lundgaard qualified fourth in his IndyCar debut, just ahead of American Colton Herta. The Danish driver who had been climbing the Formula One ladder series looked comfortable after Rahal Lanigan Letterman hired him earlier this week.
Panthers sign Thornton
Joe Thornton’s pursuit of the elusive Stanley Cup is bringing him to the Florida Panthers.
The 42-year-old Thornton signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on Friday, making Florida his fourth franchise in a now 24-year NHL career. He has more points than any other active NHL player and is 14th all-time on that list with 1,529.
The 13 players ahead of him in points are in the Hall of Fame.
“With more than 1,600 games played in the NHL, Joe will bring a wealth of experience to our locker room and lineup,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “His drive to succeed is unmistakable and we are thrilled that he chose to sign with our club and that he believes in what we are building here in South Florida.”
Thornton has done about all there is in hockey, except win a Stanley Cup. He went to the final once, with San Jose in 2016 when the Sharks lost in six games to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Track star’s death ruled suicide
The death of former NCAA national champion sprinter Cameron Burrell has been ruled a suicide, a medical examiner’s office announced Friday.
The University of Houston, where Burrell starred from 2013-2018, had said he died Monday. He was 26.
Cameron died from a “gunshot wound of the head,” according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. His body was found in a Houston parking garage.
“We may never know why Cameron made such a decision. We encourage anyone who may be struggling in their lives to reach out for help. You are not alone,” Leroy Burrell, Cameron Burrell’s father said in a statement. Leroy Burrell is a former Olympic gold medal sprinter who coaches Houston’s track team.
Cameron Burrell won the national title in the 100 meters in 2018. He won a second national title that season by running the anchor leg of the 4x100-meter relay.