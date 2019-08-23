Clifford to start at QB for Penn State
Sean Clifford will start at quarterback for No. 15 Penn State in its season opener against Idaho.
The Nittany Lions announced Clifford as the starter in a tweet on Friday.
Clifford was expected to win the starting job after longtime backup Tommy Stevens transferred to Mississippi State following spring practice.
Since Stevens’ departure, Clifford had been battling freshman Will Levis for the spot.
With Stevens injured early last season, Clifford earned playing time in three of the first four games, during which he completed 5 of 5 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore also played in the team’s bowl game against Kentucky, and led the first-team offense throughout spring practice with Stevens again injured.
Despite his limited playing time, Clifford has already earned a place in the Penn State record books. His first career completion was a 34-yard touchdown strike, and he followed that a week later with the longest passing touchdown in school history, a 95-yarder against Kent State.
Son charged in death of ex-NFL lineman
The son of former NFL lineman Barry Bennett is accused of shooting Bennett and his wife multiple times, killing them, then driving out of state and boarding a flight to Mexico, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
Authorities issued an arrest warrant and were searching for Dylan Bennett, 22, who is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, without premeditation, in connection with the deaths of his parents, Barry and Carol Bennett.
Their bodies were found Wednesday in their home near Long Prairie, a small town about two hours northwest of Minneapolis.
Authorities believe the Bennetts were killed Monday. The complaint said Carol Bennett, who would’ve been 64 on Thursday, was shot multiple times in the back and torso. Barry Bennett, 63, was shot multiple times in the torso and head.
Dylan Bennett’s car was found at the home, with an empty box for a 9mm handgun and a box for ammunition inside. Carol Bennett’s car was missing.
Authorities believe Dylan Bennett was in Mexico on Thursday, based on phone usage.
Newgarden wins poleJosef Newgarden won the pole for Saturday night’s IndyCar race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
It was the second pole in succession for the series points leader, his third of the season and the eighth of his career. Newgarden sat on the pole last week at Pocono by points after qualifying was rained out. Newgarden won the pole at the second race at Belle Isle in Detroit earlier this season.
Going out last of 22 cars, Newgarden had a two-lap average speed of 186.508 mph on Friday over the 1.25-mile oval. He beat out Sebastien Bourdais, whose two-lap average was 185.927 mph.
Lakers eye Howard
The Los Angeles Lakers intend to sign center Dwight Howard after he completes a buyout with Memphis, a person familiar with the decision says.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal hasn’t been completed for Howard to make an improbable return to the Lakers six years after his acrimonious departure.
The eight-time All-Star selection will be the ostensible replacement for center DeMarcus Cousins, who recently tore a knee ligament after signing with the Lakers as a free agent last month. Cousins could be sidelined for the entire upcoming season, and Howard will team with JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis to play the center spot for the Lakers.
