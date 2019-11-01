Source: Mets to hire Beltran as manager
A person familiar with the decision tells the Associated Press the New York Mets have decided to hire Carlos Beltrán as their manager.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the team has not made an announcement.
Beltrán has never managed before. He replaces Mickey Callaway, who was fired after two seasons.
A nine-time All-Star during 20 major league seasons, Beltrán played for the Mets from 2005-11.
He interviewed to become New York Yankees manager after the 2017 season, when Aaron Boone was hired, and spent this season as an adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.
Beltrán becomes the first minority to fill one of the eight major league manager vacancies this offseason. Jobs previously filled include the Chicago Cubs (David Ross), Kansas City (Mike Matheny), the Los Angeles Angels (Joe Maddon), Philadelphia (Joe Girardi) and San Diego (Jayce Tingler).
Pittsburgh and San Francisco remain open.
Seahawks claim Gordon off waiversWide receiver Josh Gordon has joined the Seattle Seahawks a day after being released off injured reserve by the New England Patriots.
Seattle claimed Gordon off waivers Friday. He joins a crowded receiver group in Seattle, which was already carrying seven receivers on its active roster.
Gordon was among New England’s leading receivers this season, with 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown through six games. But he was placed on injured reserve last week with knee and ankle injuries.
The Seahawks waived defensive end Dekoda Watson to clear space for Gordon. Watson had been signed Wednesday when safety Tedric Thompson was placed on injured reserve.
In the NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 14 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks pounded the Orlando Magic 123-91 on Friday night.
Eric Bledsoe added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Milwaukee, which was coming off a 116-105 loss at Boston on Wednesday night. Khris Middleton added 16 points and six rebounds, and Donte DiVincenzo finished with 14 points.
The Bucks grabbed control by making eight 3-pointers during a key stretch in the first half. They went 17 for 47 from beyond the arc on the night.
- Taurean Prince had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets slowed down James Harden and the Houston Rockets in a 123-116 victory.
In the NHL
Anders Lee had a goal and two assists in New York’s three-goal third period, and the Islanders beat the Tampa Lightning 5-2 Friday night for their eighth straight win.
Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock scored in the second period, Josh Bailey and Derick Brassard had goals in the third, and Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots for New York’s longest winning streak since a nine-game run in the 1989-90 season.
The Islanders have not lost since opening the season 1-3-0.
