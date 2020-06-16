At The Meadows
McDazzle drove relentlessly first over, grinding out a gritty victory in Tuesday’s feature at The Meadows, a $17,900 Filly & Mare Open Handicap Pace.
McDazzle got away fourth from post 7 for Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. before attacking the leader, Touchamatic, with an uncovered bid. The 6-year-old put away Touchamatic in mid-stretch and triumphed in 1:52. The pocket-sitting Amelia’s Courage shot the Lightning Lane for second, with Hedges Avenue third.
Dave Palone piloted four winners on the 10-race card, including a pair for trainer Kevin Johnson
After many longshot winners on Monday’s reopening day, things settled down Tuesday with favorites winning seven races.
Complete race results were not received from the track by the Observer-Reporter.
No decision on Hall of Fame game
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday it’s “highly unlikely” that crowds of 20,000 or so would be allowed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame game and induction ceremony in August.
“If the question was could that event occur today, the answer would be no. It would be extremely dangerous,” DeWine said.
The hall is still evaluating its options and said no decisions have been made about the Aug. 6 game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium between Dallas and Pittsburgh, nor for the enshrinements two nights later.
“From the moment the Pro Football Hall of Fame closed its door in mid-March along with other businesses adhering to state guidelines for combating the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rich Desrosiers, vice president of communications and public relations at hall, “it has always been the hall’s position that its summer slate of events would be held only in a manner safe for all participants, spectators, our Hall of Famers, staff, and the thousands of volunteers who make Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls possible.
U.S. Open to be held without spectators
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the U.S. Open tennis tournament will be held on its scheduled dates starting in late August – but without spectators – as part of the state’s reopening from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Tennis Association had decided to go forward with its marquee event in New York City, pending an OK from the state.
“We’re excited about the U.S. Open, (which) is going to be held in Queens, Aug. 31 through Sept. 13. It will be held without fans, but you can watch it on TV – and I’ll take that,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing in Albany. “The tennis authorities are going to be taking extraordinary precautions, but that’s going to take place.”
Like many sports leagues, the professional tennis tours have been suspended since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, wiping out more than 40 events around the globe.
Soon after Cuomo’s appearance, USTA CEO Mike Dowse released a statement confirming that the hard-court tuneup tournament normally held in Cincinnati in August would move to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows before the U.S. Open.
Pro Bowl to Vegas
The Pro Bowl is headed to Las Vegas.
The NFL announced Tuesday that the 2021 all-star game will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 31 – one week before the Super Bowl in Tampa.
The game was played in Orlando the past four years.
