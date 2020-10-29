Carmichaels forfeits volleyball match
Carmichaels forfeited its WPIAL Class 2A first-round girls volleyball playoff match Thursday night against Shenango because of a presumed positive case of COVID-19 by a members of the Mikes’ team.
District superintendent Fred Morecraft made the announcement in a letter sent to parents. Players and coaches who were in close contact with the infected player have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.
Carmichaels finished in second place in Section 3 with a 10-2 record and was a ninth seed in the playoffs. The WPIAL and PIAA recently ruled that any team that cannot play during the postseason because of COVID-19 issues must forfeit and the opponent will advance to the next round.
In baseball
The Milwaukee Brewers have declined to exercise a $15 million mutual 2021 option on veteran outfielder Ryan Braun as the franchise’s career home run leader ponders whether to continue playing.
Braun is due a $4 million buyout.
The 37-year-old often said this year that this might be his final season. He has spent his entire career in Milwaukee and has a franchise-record 352 career home runs.
n The New York Yankees plan to plan to exercise two option years on reliever Zack Britton worth $27 million and to decline options on outfielder Brett Gardner and pitcher J.A. Happ.
The decisions were disclosed by a person familiar with the team’s decisions who spoke on the condition of anonymity Thursday because they had not been announced.
Gardner and Happ would become eligible for free agency. Gardner would get a $2.5 million buyout rather than a $10 million salary. Happ’s deal did not have a buyout.
In the NFL
The Los Angeles Chargers placed guard Ryan Groy on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list Thursday and canceled practice.
The Chargers said they were notified of a positive test Wednesday night and that an unidentified player immediately went into quarantine. The team also identified the player’s close contacts, and they remained away from the complex.
All team meetings were held virtually in preparation for Sunday’s game at the Denver Broncos before coach Anthony Lynn canceled practice, which was supposed to be just a walkthrough.
In college football
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers’ biggest game of the season.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement released by the school Thursday night that Lawrence is in isolation with mild symptoms.
Swinney said Lawrence would miss Clemson’s game Saturday against Boston College. The Tigers are scheduled to play No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Nov. 7.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.
n Wisconsin says the number of active COVID-19 cases within the football program increased to 16 as of Thursday morning.
School officials said they learned of one more positive polymerase chain reaction test result late Wednesday, and that two more were confirmed Thursday. The three additional people to test positive included two staff members and one player.
This news comes one day after Wisconsin announced it was canceling its scheduled Saturday game at Nebraska due to the number of players and staffers who had tested positive.