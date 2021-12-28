PSU game canceled
Penn State men’s basketball game against Delaware State that was scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled because of positive COVID-19 results within the Delaware State program. The game will not be rescheduled.
The Nittany Lions return to Big Ten play Sunday at home against Indiana.
In wrestling
Beth-Center finished third with two chapions and eight placewinners in the Southmoreland Tournament.
Tyler Berish (152) and Trevor Pettit (160) won back-to-back gold medals. Kyle McCollum (132) won silver.
Peters Township finished eighth with Chris Cibrone winning the 138 title and Darius McMillon taking second place at 120.
Ana Malovich of Butler finished in second place at 106.
In hockey
The United States was forced to forfeit its game at the world junior championship against Switzerland on Tuesday after two players tested positive for the coronavirus.
Those positive COVID-19 test results led to a mandated team quarantine. The U.S. as a result was unable to play Tuesday under tournament rules.
The International Ice Hockey Federation said the team’s quarantine status will be evaluated later to determine the status of the Americans’ next game scheduled for Wednesday against Sweden. Switzerland was awarded a 1-0 victory over the U.S. from the forfeit.
The U.S. is the defending champion at the tournament for players under age 20.
In the NFL
The Jacksonville Jaguars lined up eight interviews for their head coaching vacancy Tuesday, including five coordinators who are headed to the playoffs.
The Jaguars requested permission to interview: both Dallas coordinators, Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn; both Tampa Bay coordinators, Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles; and Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. They also requested a sit-down with Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the first day teams with vacancies can start the hiring process.
Jacksonville also plans to interview two former NFL head coaches, Jim Caldwell (Detroit, Indianapolis) and Doug Pederson (Philadelphia).
Four have NFL head coaching experience: Caldwell, Pederson, Bowles and Quinn.
W&J baseball ranked
The Washington & Jefferson College baseball team is ranked No. 28 in the Collegiate Baseball Preseason Division III Top 40 poll.
The Presidents received 210 points in the poll, which had Salisbury, Cortland State, Marietta, Chapman and Johns Hopkins slotted in the top five spots.
W&J finished the 2021 season with a 37-3 overall record. The 37 wins represented the third most in a single-season in program history.