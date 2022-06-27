In the NHL
Twins Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Daniel Alfredsson have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, a big day for Swedish hockey as they made up half of the class of 2022.
Goaltender Roberto Luongo, Finnish women’s star Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie were also selected Monday for induction in November.
The Sedins and Luongo are being inducted in their first year of eligibility. Alfredsson made it in his sixth year, ending the wait for the longtime Senators captain.
Alexander Mogilny and Jen Botterill were passed over for another year, along with Rod Brind’Amour, now the coach of the Carolina Hurricanes.
- Luke Richardson is the new coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, stepping into a tricky rebuilding process for one of the NHL’s marquee franchises. Richardson replaces Derek King, who finished the season as the interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired Nov. 6.
In golf
The Saudi-funded LIV Golf series added three more players to its roster for the second tournament in Oregon, a group that includes 23-year-old Matthew Wolff and Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra of Spain.
LIV Golf had been expected to announce additional players from its inaugural event outside London three weeks ago. The big surprise was Brooks Koepka, who only a week before he signed on had been in full support of the PGA Tour.
LIV Golf also said Monday that Carlos Ortiz of Mexico is joining, one week after Abraham Ancer of Mexico signed on.
The 48-man field at Pumpkin Ridge in North Plains, Oregon, starts Thursday.
In football
Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died Monday.
His daughter, Angela Marriott, told the Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, Calif.
Briscoe was a star quarterback for Omaha University before the Denver Broncos drafted him as a cornerback in 1968. Briscoe told the team he’d return home to become a teacher if he couldn’t get a tryout at quarterback. Denver agreed to an audition, Briscoe nearly rallied the Broncos to victory against the Boston Patriots on Sept. 29 before earning the historic start Oct. 6.
Briscoe started five games that season. He was runner-up for AFL rookie of the year after passing for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns. Denver didn’t give Briscoe a chance to compete for the quarterback job in 1969, and did not offer an explanation.
Meanwhile, Briscoe earned a trip to the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver for Buffalo in 1970 and won two Super Bowls as a receiver with the Miami Dolphins. He was on the undefeated 1972 Dolphins team.
Griner order to trial
Shackled and looking wary, WNBA star Brittney Griner was ordered to stand trial Friday by a court near Moscow on cannabis possession charges, about 4 ½ months after her arrest at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team.
The Phoenix Mercury center and two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist also was ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal trial. Griner could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned.
At Monday’s preliminary hearing at the court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, Griner’s detention was extended for six months.