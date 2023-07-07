Pens sign Johnsson, Hinostroza
Pittsburgh’s President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas announced Friday that the team has signed forwards Andreas Johnsson and Vinnie Hinostroza to one-year contacts.
Johnsson’s contract carries an average annual value of $800,000, while Hinostroza’s deal has a average yearly value of $775,000.
Johnsson, 28, split time last season between the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks. He appeared in 13 NHL games and recorded three assists.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound forward has played parts of six seasons in the NHL split between the Devils, Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs. He’s recorded 116 points (48G-68A) in 259 career regular season games at the NHL level and has also appeared in 14 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, where he’s picked up two goals, four assists and six points.
Johnsson was originally drafted by Toronto in the seventh round (202nd overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.
Hinostroza, 29, was part of the Buffalo Sabres’ organization last year, as he split time with the NHL club and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Rochester Americans. He recorded two goals, nine assists and 11 points in 26 games with the Sabres, and in 11 games with the Americans, Hinostroza tallied five goals, four assists and nine points.
The 5-foot-10, 183-pounder has played parts of eight seasons in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks (2015-18; ’21), Arizona Coyotes (’18-20), Florida Panthers (’20-21) and Sabres (’21-23). In 360 career games, Hinostroza has registered 53 goals, 95 assists and 148 points.
Cal grads compete for national gold
California (Pa.) graduates Divonne Franklin and Jae’Len Means will race in the 200-meter dash this weekend in the USA Track & Field (USATF) Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Franklin, who won Division II national titles in the 100 and 200 on May 27, will compete in the fourth preliminary heat with an estimated start time of 8:09 p.m. on Saturday.
Means will be making his debut at the USATF Championships after recording a qualifying time of 20.93 in May at Track Night NYC.
Means, who won eight PSAC titles during his time with the Vulcans, will race in the fourth preliminary heat with a tentative start time of 7:43 p.m.
The top-three times from each preliminary heat and the next four fastest will advance to Sunday’s semifinals. The finals will also be contested on Sunday.
