In golf
Rachel Rohanna rolled through the first 11 holes at 11-under Thursday, but carded back-to-back bogeys to finish with 1-under 70 in the first round of the Marathon LPGA Classic.
The Waynesburg native had birdies on her fifth and eighth holes to go out in 2-under 32.
She carded a birdie-3 on No. 11, but gave two strokes back with bogeys on Nos. 12 and 13.
Rohanna was tied in 42nd place on the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.
American Danielle Kang and Ludia Ko share the lead at 7-under.
In the NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a huge early deficit to get a 130-116 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday to clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Heat led by as many as 23 points in a first half where the team piled up 73 points despite playing without Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic.
Antetokounmpo sat out about five minutes of the fourth quarter after collecting his fifth foul with 11 minutes to go. Milwaukee trailed by 1 with about five minutes remaining before using a 20-0 run, with three dunks from Antetokounmpo, to make it 130-111 with less than a minute to go and cruise to the victory.
- Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Suns continued their improbable run in Disney World on Thursday, beating the Indiana Pacers 114-99 for their fourth straight win. The Suns have now climbed out of the basement in the West among the teams in Orlando, while keeping their postseason hopes alive.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 35 points to help the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 140-125.
