High school baseball
Bentworth scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 6-5 victory over Waynesburg in non-section action Monday.
Waynesburg led 4-2 entering the bottom of the sixth. With two outs and a runner on base, a potential inning-ending strikeout eluded the catcher, allowing Bentworth to score and make it a one-run game.
Consecutive errors then allowed two Bentworth runs to score, and a passed ball sent home the fourth run of the inning, giving Bentworth a 6-4 lead.
Waynesburg loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh but scored only one run, on a sacrifice fly that was followed by two strikeouts.
Cristian May was the winning pitcher with two innings of relief. Jacob Burt got the final three outs for a save. John Scott doubled for the Bearcats.
Alex VanSickle and Lincoln Pack each doubled for Waynesburg.
- Anthony Romano went 3-for-4 and drove in five runs, powering Chartiers-Houston to an 8-3 season-opening win over host Jefferson-Morgan.
Romano, doubled, tripled and homered. He also scored two runs to back the winning pitching of Ryan Opfer, who struck out nine and allowed only one run over five innings. Nico Filosi scored three runs for the Bucs.
J-M’s Brock Bayles had an RBI triple.
High school softball
Freshman shortstop Carys McConnell went 3-for-4 with a five RBI and a long home run, Bailey Barnyak fired a one-hit shutout and Carmichaels thumped Laurel Highlands 10-0 in six innings Monday.
The win was the 250th in the career of Carmichaels head coach Dave Briggs, who is in his 20th year of guiding the Mikes.
Briggs said that in his first 19 seasons, he did not remember any Carmichaels player hitting a home run that sailed over the fence at Carmichaels. That, however, is what McConnell did in her first varsity game. She also smacked two doubles.
That was plenty of offense for Barnyak, who struck out 12.
- Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley went 3-for-4 with a pair of triples, Hannah Wood hit a two-run homer and Waynesburg opened its season with an 11-1 win over visiting Mapletown in a five-inning non-section action.
Waynesburg led 4-1 in the fourth when the Raiders pushed across a run and then ended the game with six tallies in the fifth.
Lemley struck out eight and allowed only one hit.
- Lexi Daniels had three hits, including a triple and home run, powering Belle Vernon to a 17-6 thumping of Southmorewland in six innings.
Daniels, who had three hits, drove in five runs to lead the Leopards’ 17-hit attack. Gracie Sokol also homered, Maren Metikosh had a double, and Olivia Kolwitz homered and doubled. Eight different Leopards drove in at least one run, backing the pitching of Talia Ross, who struck out 11.
- Winning pitcher Sofia Celaschi fired a one-hitter and helped her cause with four hits, including three doubles, as Charleroi defeated Jefferson-Morgan 12-2 in a non-section game.
Celaschi struck out 10 and did not issue a walk. At the plate, she went 4-for-4 with three runs and four RBI. The Cougars’ Madalynn Lancy was 3-for-4 with four RBI and two doubles. Rece Eddy and Emma Stefanick each doubled for Charleroi.
- Winning pitcher Joey Hurst drove in three runs and struck out nine as Monessen defeated Washington 15-6 in a non-section contest.
The game tied 5-5 until Monessen scored 10 times over the final two innings. Kaprice Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double and home run to lead Wash High.
- Roxanne Painter had a double, home run and drove in seven runs in McGuffey’s 11-1 win over South Allegheny in the opener for both teams.
Julia Barr went 4-for-4 with three runs and Faith Ealy went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Winning pitcher Makenna Crothers gave up one earned run.
- Sydney Sekely struck out 10 and drove in a run to help South Park to a 2-1 victory over Chartiers-Houston in the season-opener for both teams.
Tough-luck loser for the Bucs, Meadow Ferri, allowed only two hits and struck out 11. But she walked six batters and the Bucs’ defense committed five errors. The top six batters in South Park’s lineup went 0-for-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.