Women’s basketball
Caitlin Carnuche scored 21 points and made three free throws in the final 14 seconds to break a tie and cap Penn State Behrend’s 63-60 come-from-behind win over Washington & Jefferson in a non-conference women’s basketball game Monday night at Henry Memorial Center.
W&J (7-4) led by double digits, 21-9, after the first quarter and 32-25 at halftime. Behrend trailed 46-38 after three quarters and W&J pushed the advantage back to double digits in the fourth quarter. The Presidents led 53-43 with 7:39 remaining.
Behrend (7-3) then embarked on an 11-0 run, capped by a three-pointer from Kara Haslett, to take a 54-53 lead with five minutes to play.
The score was tied 60-60 when Carnuche made three free throws in a five-second span to give Behrend a 63-60 lead with only nine ticks left on the clock.
W&J missed a three-point shot as time expired.
The Presidents’ Alie Seto scored a game-high 23 points. She also had nine rebounds and three steals. Maria Lawhorne scored 12 points.
Alanna Dibble had 12 points and Haslett 11 for Behrend, which won despite making only four of 12 free throws. All four makes came in the fourth quarter.
- Rylee Donovan scored a game-high 21 points, powering host Allegheny to an 85-74 victory over Waynesburg in a nonconference game.
Allegheny (6-5) led throughout but was unable to shake Waynesburg until the closing minutes. The Gators led 44-35 at halftime and 64-52 after three quarters. Waynesburg (1-10) has lost seven in a row.
Donovan led four Allegheny players in double figures.
Waynesburg was led in scoring by Brooke Fuller’s 19 points. Zoie Smith followed with 18.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.