Canon-Mac game Sept. 25 is ppd.
Add Canon-McMillan to the list of local high school football teams looking to add a game to its schedule.
Canon-McMillan was informed Thursday that its Sept. 25 Class 6A Quad County Conference game at Baldwin is postponed because a member of the Highlanders’ football coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19.
The Baldwin program has been shut down for two weeks and games against North Allegheny tonight and Canon-McMillan have been postponed. It is the second consecutive week a North Allegheny game has been postponed because of COVID issues. The Tigers had their scheduled season opener last week against Mt. Lebanon postponed because of an outbreak in the latter’s school district.
Boys soccer
Addison Hancq scored a tiebreaking goal, sparking Chartiers-Houston to a 5-3 road win over Monessen in Section 4-A action Thursday afternoon.
With the score tied 3-3, Hanqc put the Bucs (2-1) ahead to stay and Tyler Webber added an insurance goal off a direct kick. Austin Arnold was much of C-H’s offense until Hancq’s goal. Arnold scored each of the Bucs’ first three goals.
Morgan Madison scored twice for Monessen.
Girls soccer
Nina King scored two goals, leading Trinity to a 3-0 victory over visiting Laurel Highlands in a Class 3A Section match Thursday night.
Alyssa Clutter had the other goal for Trinity (2-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Goalkeeper Ruby Morgan made seven saves.
n Seton-LaSalle scored early in overtime to cap a comeback and defeat Chartiers-Houston 3-2 in Section 2-A.
Ashley Horvath and Alyssa Wright scored goals to give C-H (1-2, 1-2) a 2-0 lead before Seton-LaSalle stormed back.
n Irene Doleno, Brooke Opferman and Casey Brier each scored one goal and Peters Township won for the second time this week, blanking Bethel Park 2-0 in Class 4A Section 2 action Wednesday night.
The Indians are 2-0 in section and have outscored their opponents 6-0.
Goalkeeper Emma Sawich made two saves for PT.
Pole vault record set
Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor world record on Thursday.
Duplantis cleared 6 meters, 15 centimeters (20 feet, 2 inches) at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meet in Rome with his second attempt, besting Bubka’s mark of 6.14 meters (20 feet, 1 1/2 inches) set in Sestriere in July 1994.
Nicknamed “Mondo,” Duplantis already holds the indoor world record of 6.18 meters (20 feet, 3 1/4 inches) set in Glasgow in February – but Bubka’s classic outdoor mark was viewed by many as the ultimate test.
“World record – finally! It is so cool,” Duplantis said.
The 20-year-old Duplantis, who was born and raised in the United States, came agonizingly close on his first attempt before clearing the bar on his second.
Fed Cup changes name to honor King
The Fed Cup is changing its name to honor tennis great Billie Jean King, the woman whose lifelong battle for equality and social justice laid the foundation for generations that followed.
The Billie Jean King Cup will become the first major global team competition to be named after a woman, the International Tennis Federation said Thursday.
“I’m still in shock,” the 76-year-old King said. “It’s really a privilege, and it’s also a responsibility. It’s wild, it’s great, it’s wonderful.”
