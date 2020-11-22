Auburn imposes postseason ban
Auburn’s basketball team won’t participate in postseason play this season as a self-imposed penalty stemming from a bribery scheme involving former assistant coach Chuck Person.
The university announced the self-imposed postseason ban Sunday over Person’s steering young athletes toward advisers and managers in exchange for money. Auburn said it has informed both the Southeastern Conference and the NCAA, which could opt to tack on more penalties.
“This was a difficult decision but the right decision,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said in a statement. “I hate it for our current players.”
The school said it will continue to cooperate with the NCAA. Auburn fired Person after he was accused in a 2017 federal probe into corruption in college basketball. He later pleaded guilty to a bribery conspiracy charge.
Hall of famer in hospice care
Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little has entered hospice care, according to ex-Syracuse teammate Patrick Killorin.
Killorin shared the update Saturday night on Facebook, where he’s provided periodic updates on Little’s health since May when Little’s bout with cancer became public.
Little, 78, is a three-time college All-American who went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Denver Broncos from 1967-75.
In college football
The Apple Cup game between Washington and Washington has been canceled.
The game was scheduled for Friday in Pullman.
The Pac-12 said the decision was made under the conference’s football policy because Washington State does not have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game because of COVID-19.
“Our No. 1 priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs,” the Pac-12 said in a statement.
In golf
Sei Young Kim won the Pelican Women’s Championship for her second straight LPGA victory, closing with an even-par 70 for a three-stroke victory over Ally McDonald.
Kim won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour.