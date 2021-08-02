Pony World Series spots filling up
Several spots have been filled for the Pony League World Series, which begins next week at Lew Hays Pony Field.
The two host area representatives will be Johnstown and Youngstown, Ohio. The North Zone championship was won by Bay County, Mich., and the South Zone champion is Brownsville, Texas. Those teams join host Washington County and Caribbean Zone winner Bayamon, Puerto Rico, in the eight-team field.
The East Zone and West Zone winners will be determined this weekend.
The Pony League World Series begins Aug. 13 (5:30 p.m.) with two games: Brownsville against the West Zone, and Johnstown playing the East Zone in the nightcap.
On Aug. 14, Bay County will face Bayamon at 5:30 p.m., followed by Washington County against Youngstown at 8 p.m.
Jackson named FL’s Player of Week
Washington Wild Things outfielder Bralin Jackson was named Monday the Frontier league Player of the Week as chosen by Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the league.
Jackson had 10 hits, including two doubles, a triple, and a home run, and led the league with 12 RBI during the week He hit .435 in six games, among the best in the league, and helped the Wild Things to an undefeated week.
This is Jackson’s first Player of the Week award and the second time a Washington player has won it this season, after Joe Campagna on June 28.
Jackson is in his second season in the Frontier League after spending 2017 with the Wild Things. Jackson most recently played the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Class AA affiliate in Altoona. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2012 MLB Draft and played in their organization from 2012-2016. He is currently hitting .303 with 42 RBI, 12 doubles, and seven home runs.
Gateway Grizzlies right-hander Matt Mulhearn was named the Pitcher of the Week.
AJGA at Southpointe
The American Junior Golf Association returns to Washington County for the AJGA Junior at Southpointe. The 54-hole national junior golf tournament begins today at Southpointe Golf Club. The field will consist of 78 boys and girls (ages 12-19).
In the NBA
Point guards were the immediate focus when the NBA’s free agency window opened Monday night, with Kyle Lowry headed to the Miami Heat, Lonzo Ball on his way to the Chicago Bulls while Chris Paul and Mike Conley landed lucrative deals to remain with their current teams.
Lowry and the agency that represents him, Priority Sports, said he was headed to the Heat. A person with knowledge of the deal said he would be signing a three-year contract worth nearly $30 million annually in what will become a sign-and-trade that sends Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa from Miami to Toronto. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing had yet been approved by the league.
Paul agreed to a contract to remain with the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns, another person with knowledge of that deal said. It would be worth nearly $120 million if all four years are completed and would push Paul’s career earnings past the $400 million mark. He turned down a $44.2 million option for this coming season to negotiate a longer deal..
Conley agreed to a $73 million, four-year contract to remain with the Utah Jazz, the team that finished last season with the NBA’s best regular-season record. Conley confirmed the signing on Twitter.